Alaska Anchorage names former Lake Superior State assistant hockey coach Pietrangelo to same role with Seawolves

Alaska Anchorage has announced the addition of Vincent Pietrangelo as the team’s new assistant coach.

Pietrangelo is no stranger to college hockey having served as an assistant and head coach in the college ranks since 2015. He spent the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach at Lake Superior State.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be adding Vinnie to our team,” said UAA head coach Matt Shasby in a news release. “He brings a significant amount of experience at the collegiate level that will make us better immediately. His passion for coaching and desire to be a Seawolf was second to none during the hiring process.”

Pietrangelo served as an assistant coach at Ferris State in 2015-16, helping the Bulldogs to a 201-15-6 overall record and the WCHA Final Five championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

He served as an assistant coach at Canton, helping the Kangaroos to a 14-9-2 overall record that included a pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents.

Pietrangelo was also the head coach at Arcadia for two seasons (2021-23), leading the Knights to an 11-37-3 record.

He played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Finlandia, appearing in 36 games as a defenseman.

Pietrangelo earned a bachelor’s degree in healthcare services administration from Ferris State and a master’s degree in sport management from Cortland.