After NHL rights traded to Pittsburgh from Winnipeg, McGroarty leaves Michigan following sophomore season, signs contract with Penguins

After two seasons playing for Michigan, forward Rutger McGroarty has signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, forgoing his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

The Penguins acquired McGroarty’s rights on Aug. 22 from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forward Brayden Yager.

“We had a difficult decision to make with this trade because we hold Brayden Yager in such a high regard as a person and prospect. After much consideration, we decided that the opportunity to add Rutger McGroarty was ultimately in the best interest of the Penguins,” said Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas in a statement. “Rutger possesses the combination of ability, leadership and competitiveness that the Penguins need to achieve our goals in the short and long run. We look forward to welcoming Rutger and his family to the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins.”

McGroarty, 20, played at Michigan from 2022 to 2024, tallying 34 goals, 57 assists and 91 points in 75 games. Last season, he ranked second on the team with 36 assists and 52 points.

The Lincoln, Neb., native captained Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, tallying five goals and nine points in seven games. McGroarty captured a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

McGroarty was originally drafted by the Jets in the first round (14th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.