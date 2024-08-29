Veteran USHL, NAHL coach Leivermann selected as new assistant coach for Cornell men’s hockey team

Corey Leivermann has joined the Cornell men’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach.

In addition to his assistant coaching duties, Leivermann will also oversee the Big Red’s video and hockey operations for the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited to add Corey to our coaching staff with his experience coming from leagues that are vital to our recruiting,” Cornell head coach Mike Schafer said in a statement. “He has vast experience and connections with the USHL and NAHL, and I’m looking forward to him connecting with our players. He comes highly recommended.”

“I’m excited and honored for this tremendous opportunity to work with Coach Schafer in his last year at Cornell and with Casey Jones and Sean Flanagan,” added Leivermann. “I’m really excited and ready to hit the ground running with hockey season right around the corner.”

Leivermann joins the Big Red after spending the 2023-24 season as an associate head coach with the USHL’s Fargo Force. Fargo had a successful 2023-24 campaign, highlighted by its 50-10-2 regular-season record that set the USHL’s single-season record for wins and concluding the year by claiming its second-ever Clark Cup title.

Before his time in Fargo, Leivermann was an associate head coach with the USHL’s Madison Capitols for two years before being elevated to general manager and head coach of the Capitols for the 2022-23 campaign.

Following his one season of playing professional hockey with the Mississippi RiverKings in the SPHL in 2014-15, Leivermann joined the NAHL’s Wichita Falls Wildcats as a scout for the 2015-16 season. He spent the next season as the general manager and head coach of the NA3HL’s Jersey Shore Wildcats before returning to Wichita Falls to serve as an assistant coach for the remainder of the season upon the conclusion of the NA3HL season.

He remained in the NAHL for the next three seasons, working with the Janesville Jets, where he assumed the role of assistant coach for the entire 2017-18 season and the first half of the 2018-19 campaign before being elevated to head coach on Jan. 2, 2019, a role he held for a year and a half. He also served as the Jets’ director of scouting for two years (2018-20).

Following his time as a player with Fargo, Leivermann played at Minnesota State for parts of three seasons, registering eight points (four goals, four assists) in 42 games with the Mavericks.

A mid-year transfer to Gustavus Adolphus in 2012-13, Leivermann averaged a point per game over his 40 career games with the Gusties. He registered 20 goals and 20 assists, highlighted by his 30-point season (18 goals, 12 assists) in 2013-14, where he earned second team West AHCA All-American honors while serving as team captain.