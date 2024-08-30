After six years as head coach of Adrian women’s hockey team, Skelly steps down to pursue NCAA D-I opportunity

Adrian women’s hockey coach Shawn Skelly resigned on Wednesday morning.

After serving six seasons with the Bulldogs, Skelly has decided to move on to pursue a NCAA Division I coaching opportunity.

During his time as head coach, the Bulldogs won six NCHA regular-season championships and five NCHA Slaats Cup titles. He compiled a career record of 140-22-7 with an 80-5-4 NCHA record. He’s coached four NCHA players of the year and 12 All-Americans. Skelly led the Bulldogs to two NCAA Division III Frozen Four appearances, including a third-place finish in 2019, and another national semifinalist award in 2024.

“It has been a true blessing to have the chance to lead this program for the past six years,” Skelly said in a statement. “The countless wins, championships, and memorable experiences this program has provided me and my family is unmeasurable. This may have been the hardest decision of my life.”

Prior to serving as the head coach of the Bulldogs, Skelly was a member of the staff as an assistant.

During his playing career, Skelly played four years at Adrian on the men’s hockey team where he continues to hold multiple career records. Skelly was the first NCAA men’s hockey player in program history to be named to the Adrian College Athletics Hall of Fame.

After his collegiate career, Skelly played professionally in the ECHL and the SPHL.

Adrian will now begin a search for the next head coach of the women’s hockey team.