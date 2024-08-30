Former Boston College star, 2014 Hobey Baker winner Gaudreau dies in New Jersey traffic accident alongside brother Matthew, who also played at BC

Former Boston College men’s hockey standout and 2014 Hobey Baker award winner Johnny Gaudreau passed away Thursday night after a traffic accident in his native New Jersey.

He was 31.

Gaudreau’s brother, Matthew, who also played at BC, was killed in the accident as well. He was 29.

According to reports, the two were riding bicycles on the side of County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, N.J., and were hit by a suspected drunk driver, who has been arrested.

Both brothers were to have been groomsmen in their sister’s wedding today.

Sean Higgins, a 43-year-old from Woodstock, N.J., has subsequently been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, the team Gaudreau signed with in 2022 after eight seasons with the Calgary Flames, issued the following statement today.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

“At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

Known as “Johnny Hockey,” Gaudreau tore through the 2013-14 college hockey season, averaging two points per game, putting up 80 points in 40 games to record the highest point total in Division I college hockey in 11 years.

Gaudreau registered points in all but two games, including a 31-game point streak to tie a Hockey East record (Paul Kariya, Maine, 1993).

Two was his lucky number: two-time Hockey East scoring champion, two-time Hockey East player of the year, two-time all-conference, two-time first team All-American and two-time Hobey Baker hat-trick finalist.

Gaudreau completed his Hobey season leading the nation in goals (36), assists (44), points (80) and was second in plus-minus (plus-42) as a junior. He saved his best for last – in three NCAA playoff games, Gaudreau had four goals and seven assists.

“I am devastated and heartbroken over the news of the death of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau,” former BC coach Jerry York said. “They were not only great hockey players but two outstanding young men. They represented their families and Boston College with the utmost class. Please keep the Gaudreau family in your prayers during this tragic and unspeakable time.”

“No words can express our sadness right now,” added current Eagles coach Greg Brown. “Johnny and Matty Gaudreau were first-class members of the Boston College community and left indelible legacies on our program. We will remember the smiles and joy that they brought to everyone in their lives. We are heartbroken for the Gaudreau family. We will miss them terribly.”

A communications major, Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Flames and became just the fifth player in NHL history to score a goal on his first shot in his first NHL game. Calgary drafted Gaudreau in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Off the ice, Gaudreau spent time visiting elementary schools and mentoring a special needs team.

He signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

In his first NHL season (2014-15), Gaudreau scored 24 goals and 40 assists in 80 games and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Overall, Gaudreau posted 243 goals and 500 assists for 743 points in 763 NHL games. He had 78 goals and 97 assists for 175 points in 129 games at BC.

Matthew Gaudreau played at BC from 2013 to 2017, putting up 16 goals and 47 assists for 63 points over 119 games. He later played 21 games in the AHL and 127 games in the ECHL.