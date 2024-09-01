After one season in USHL, Gershon returns to Chatham as men’s hockey head coach; Connelly tabbed associate head coach for Cougars

Chatham has announced the return of Michael Gershon as the men’s hockey head coach.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Gershon back to our program and look forward to the future of men’s hockey at Chatham,” said Chatham VP of athletics and recreation Leonard Trevino in a statement.

Gershon, who departed Chatham before this past season for an associate head coach position with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, is the program’s all-time wins leader (28) and led the Cougars to their first winning season (2022-23) and first postseason appearance (2021-22).

Billy Connelly, who served as interim head coach after Gershon’s departure, will become the associate head coach. Connelly has been a part of the coaching staff at Chatham since the start of the program in 2017-18.