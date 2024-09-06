Former Plattsburgh women’s hockey defender Killeen returns to Cardinals as new assistant coach for alma mater

Emma Killeen, a 2022 Plattsburgh graduate, has been hired as the new assistant women’s hockey coach.

“It’s great to have Emma back in the Cardinal women’s hockey family,” Plattsburgh head coach Kevin Houle said in a statement. “She will be a great addition as her knowledge of the game and passion for Plattsburgh State women’s hockey will be a great asset to our program. We are excited to have her on board.”

Killeen enjoyed an outstanding career with the Cardinals as a key piece of the defensive unit over the course of four seasons. Playing 110 games in her career, she tallied five goals and 35 assists and appeared in all 31 games in the team’s 2019 national championship run. In the championship game against Hamline, Killeen tallied an assist on the game-winning goal as they won 4-0 to secure their seventh national title in program history.

Killeen has coaching experience working in a variety of clinics and camps, including the Elite Hockey Camp at Norwich and USA Hockey Development Camps. She also volunteered at Learn to Skate outings hosted at Plattsburgh while a student-athlete.

Outside of athletics, Killeen has most recently worked as a realtor for Regency Real Estate in Connecticut.

Killeen earned her degree in Business Administration while minoring in athletic coaching at Plattsburgh.