Providence men’s hockey team promotes Beal to associate head coach, Feaster to GM, director of hockey operations

Providence has announced that Joel Beal has been promoted to associate head coach and Theresa Feaster has been elevated to general manager and director of hockey operations.

Beal enters his sixth season at Providence after being hired on Sept. 3, 2019. Beal works primarily with the Friars’ penalty kill unit, the defense corps and assists on the recruiting trail. The penalty kill units have finished in the top 20 in each of Beal’s first five seasons at Providence.

Prior to Providence, Beal spent the 2018-19 season at Miami where he was involved with the RedHawks’ recruiting efforts and on-ice development. He previously spent five seasons, two as an associate head coach, with the Sacred Heart men’s hockey program where he worked in all elements of player development.

Beal returned to his alma mater, Union, for two seasons from 2011 to 2013 as an assistant coach where he helped guide the Dutchmen to an ECAC title and NCAA regional final appearance in 2012-13. A four-year letterman for the Dutchmen from 2001 to 2005, Beal served as an alternate captain his final two seasons and amassed 27 goals and 74 assists in 135 career games.

Feaster, a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Providence with a B.A. in History and a Business Studies Certificate, is entering her 13th season with the Friars and first as the GM and director of hockey operations. Since being named coordinator of hockey Operations in 2016, Feaster has been responsible for providing video/statistical support and analysis for the coaching staff, scouting, as well as overseeing team travel.

Feaster began working for Nate Leaman and his staff during the 2012-13 season, tracking time-on-ice and other in-game statistics while also serving as coordinator of the team’s involvement with Team IMPACT. Feaster has been a key part of six NCAA tournament appearances, two Frozen Four berths and one national championship during her time at Providence. She also served as video coach for the 2021 gold medal-winning U.S. National Junior Team at the IIHF World Junior Championship as well as the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2022 World Junior Championship.