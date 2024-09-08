Former New Hampshire women’s hockey captain Wenczkowski joins Princeton staff as new assistant coach for Tigers

Taylor Wenczkowski has joined the Princeton women’s hockey staff as an assistant coach ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“I am honored to join the Princeton staff and coach at such a prestigious university,” Wenczkowski said in a statement. “The combination of academics and elite athletics set the university apart. I am excited to work alongside Cara and Jamie (Lundmark) with our team of elite and high-caliber women and to compete for championships. I look forward to sharing my passion to the next generation.”

Wenczkowski spent the 2023-24 season playing for PWHL Boston in the league’s inaugural season. Prior to the PWHL, she played three years in the Premier Hockey Federation for the Boston Pride, winning back-to-back Isobel Cups as the league champion in 2021 and 2022. Wenczkowski scored the game-winning goal in both championship games and earned MVP honors in 2022.

“We are so excited to have Taylor join our staff at Princeton,” Tigers head coach Cara Morey said. “She has played hockey at the highest level professionally and can bring perspective to our players who also aspire to play in the PWHL one day. Taylor has a great understanding of the game and has already had a successful career in player development. We are grateful she chose Princeton to begin her college coaching career, and we are confident Taylor will continue to elevate our program into the national spotlight.”

In 2021, Wenczkowski launched TW Hockey Academy to focus on player development in the Greater Boston area with a vision to teach, challenge, and develop the next generation of elite hockey players by creating a highly skilled and challenging performance development program of high-speed game-specific skills and situations.

Wenczkowski played collegiately at New Hampshire, serving as team captain her senior season. In 2019, she was named the team’s MVP and was a member of the Hockey East all-star team.

Prior to college, Wenczkowski played in the JWHL for the Boston Shamrocks for three seasons. She was also a member of the USA Under-18 Select Team in 2013 and 2014.