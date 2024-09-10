Penn State takes top spot in 2024-25 AHA women’s hockey preseason coaches poll; Nittany Lions’ Janecke tabbed preseason player of year

Atlantic Hockey America has announced the results of the 2024-25 women’s coaches poll and preseason awards.
Coaches could not vote for their own teams or players.
2024-25 AHA Preseason Coaches Poll (First-place votes)
1. Penn State (5) 30
2. Mercyhurst (1) 26
3. Robert Morris 22
4. RIT 16
5. Syracuse 13
5. Lindenwood 13
AHA Coaches Preseason Player of the Year (Votes)
Tessa Janecke, Jr., F, Penn State (5)
Others receiving votes: Morgan Neitzke, Sr., F, Lindenwood
Coaches Preseason All-AHA Team (Votes)
Forwards
Tessa Janecke, Jr., Penn State (5)
Morgan Neitzke, Sr., Lindenwood (5)
Alaina Giampietro, So., Robert Morris (5)
Others receiving votes: Mya Vaslet, Sr., Penn State; Vanessa Upson, Sr., Mercyhurst; Thea Johansson, Jr., Mercyhurst
Defensemen
Sydney Pedersen, Sr., Mercyhurst (4)
Lyndie Lobdell, Sr., Penn State (4)
Others receiving votes: Emma Pickering, Jr., RIT (3); Megan McKay, Jr., Mercyhurst
Goaltender
Katie DeSa, Jr., Penn State (4)
Others receiving votes: Sophia Bellina, Sr., RIT (2)