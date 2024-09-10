Penn State takes top spot in 2024-25 AHA women’s hockey preseason coaches poll; Nittany Lions’ Janecke tabbed preseason player of year

By
-
Tessa Janecke compiled 53 points in 2023-24 for the Penn State women’s hockey team (photo: Penn State Athletics).

Atlantic Hockey America has announced the results of the 2024-25 women’s coaches poll and preseason awards.

Coaches could not vote for their own teams or players.

2024-25 AHA Preseason Coaches Poll (First-place votes)

1. Penn State (5) 30
2. Mercyhurst (1) 26
3. Robert Morris 22
4. RIT 16
5. Syracuse 13
5. Lindenwood 13

AHA Coaches Preseason Player of the Year (Votes)

Tessa Janecke, Jr., F, Penn State (5)
Others receiving votes: Morgan Neitzke, Sr., F, Lindenwood

Coaches Preseason All-AHA Team (Votes)

Forwards
Tessa Janecke, Jr., Penn State (5)
Morgan Neitzke, Sr., Lindenwood (5)
Alaina Giampietro, So., Robert Morris (5)
Others receiving votes: Mya Vaslet, Sr., Penn State; Vanessa Upson, Sr., Mercyhurst; Thea Johansson, Jr., Mercyhurst

Defensemen
Sydney Pedersen, Sr., Mercyhurst (4)
Lyndie Lobdell, Sr., Penn State (4)
Others receiving votes: Emma Pickering, Jr., RIT (3); Megan McKay, Jr., Mercyhurst

Goaltender
Katie DeSa, Jr., Penn State (4)
Others receiving votes: Sophia Bellina, Sr., RIT (2)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR