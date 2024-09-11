Defending national champion Denver tops NCHC preseason media poll for third straight year; four teams garner first-place votes

Coming off a record 10th NCAA national championship, Denver has been selected by the media as the favorite to win the NCHC regular season in 2024-25 in the annual preseason media poll.

The 2024-25 campaign marks the third straight season that Denver has landed first in the poll and the fourth time overall (2017). The Pioneers collected 24 of 30 first-place votes and 263 points total to claim the top spot.

North Dakota was picked second in the poll, receiving four first-place votes and 241 points. Colorado College comes in third with 200 points and one first-place vote.

2024-25 NCHC Preseason Media Poll

1. Denver, 263 points (24 first-place votes)

2. North Dakota, 241 (4)

3. Colorado College, 200 (1)

4. St. Cloud State, 149

5. Omaha, 137

6. Western Michigan, 127 (1)

7. Minnesota Duluth, 115

8. Arizona State, 80

9. Miami, 38

A total of 30 ballots were submitted by local media members from each school, as well as select national media. Points were awarded on a descending scale with a first-place vote worth nine points, a second-place vote worth eight points and so on.