Arizona State gets commitment from WHL player Whitehead, who is aiming to challenge NCAA eligibility rule regarding major junior players

Braxton Whitehead, an Alaska native starting his fourth full season with the WHL’s Regina Pats, has announced his commitment to Arizona State for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN.

Currently, major junior players (OHL, QMJHL, WHL) are not eligible to play NCAA hockey.

“[ASU’s] slogan is ‘Be the Tradition’ and I think they love the idea of me being a trailblazer throughout all this and paving the way with NCAA and CHL relations,” Whitehead told ESPN. “I’m very hopeful that [the rules] will turn over before the 2025-26 season.”

I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 hockey at Arizona State University.



The WHL has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a player, and I couldn’t be more excited for the ‘24-‘25 season with the Regina Pats. Thank you to my coaching staff in… pic.twitter.com/nMcY7n6XGV — Braxton Whitehead (@braxwhitehead) September 13, 2024

“Anyone who loves hockey and developmental leagues has been watching what’s been happening in the NIL space and in the transfer portal space, trying to imagine if this will have implications on the future of how junior hockey players develop,” WHL commissioner Dan Near added. “I think this could be the first domino to fall in that regard.”

This is the first NCAA commitment for a CHL player since a proposed class action suit was filed against the NCAA and 10 universities last month claiming that the eligibility rules violate antitrust laws. The suit seeks to allow players to play in both major junior and at the NCAA level.

In 195 games with Regina, the 2004-born Whitehead has recorded 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points with 82 penalty minutes and a minus-17 plus/minus rating.