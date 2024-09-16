CCHA announces ‘24-25 preseason all-conference team, player of the year, rookie of the year in votes from league coaches, media

Mattias Sholl played a steady game all season in 2023-24 for Bemidji State (photo: BSU Photo Services).

The CCHA has announced the 2024-25 preseason all-CCHA team, player of the year and rookie of the year awards as voted on by the league’s coaches and media.

2024-25 Preseason Players of the Year (Coaches) 
Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech
Connor Milburn, Lake Superior State
Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas

2024-25 Preseason Rookie of the Year (Coaches) 
Luke Ashton, Minnesota State

2024-25 Preseason All-CCHA Team (Coaches)  
Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech
Connor Milburn, Lake Superior State
Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas
Evan Murr, Minnesota State
Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech
Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State

2024-25 Preseason Player of the Year (Media) 
Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas

2024-25 Preseason Rookie of the Year (Media) 
Jaksen Panzer, Bemidji State

2024-25 Preseason All-CCHA Team (Media)
Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech
Connor Milburn, Lake Superior State
Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas
Evan Murr, Minnesota State
Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech
Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State

