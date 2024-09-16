ECAC Hockey reveals 2024-25 women’s preseason poll, preseason all-league selections with Clarkson’s Winn lone unanimous pick

ECAC Hockey has announced the results of the preseason women’s hockey poll and preseason all-league selections.
ECAC Hockey Women’s Preseason Poll
1. Clarkson – 113 points (6 first-place votes)
2. Colgate – 109 points (6)
3. Cornell -103 points (2)
4. St. Lawrence – 92 points (1)
5. Quinnipiac – 82 points
6. Yale – 69 points
7. Princeton – 65 points
8. Brown – 47 points
9. RPI – 35 points
10. Harvard – 27 points
11. Dartmouth – 23 points
12. Union – 18 points
ECAC Hockey Women’s Preseason All-League Team
Goaltender – Hannah Murphy – Colgate
Defender- Haley Winn – Clarkson (unanimous)
Defender – Nicole Gosling – Clarkson
Forward – Anne Cherkowski – Clarkson
Forward – Abby Hustler – St. Lawrence
Forward – Lily Delianedis – Cornell
Unanimous selections require 11 votes as coaches cannot vote for their own team or players.