Former Michigan Tech captain Brice named new assistant coach for hometown Huskies ahead of ’24-25 college hockey season

Raymond Brice has been named an assistant coach with the Michigan Tech hockey team.

He began his duties on Sept. 16.

Brice was the captain of the Huskies during the 2019-20 season and appeared in 95 games over his four seasons as a player at Tech.

“It is with pride and excitement that we welcome Ray to the staff,” MTU head coach Joe Shawhan said in a statement. “As a player, he represented a model of expectations that we have for Michigan Tech student-athletes. As a person, he represents the heart of the Copper Country. Ray’s integration will be seamless.”

“I’m super excited to be able to come back to Michigan Tech and work with elite athletes and help continue their development,” added Brice. “Michigan Tech has a rich hockey tradition, and I look forward to helping the program grow and develop in the future. Being able to return in a coaching capacity to a school that I was fortunate to grow up watching and playing for was a no-brainer for me. I’m excited to get going and learn as much as I can from Joe, Tyler, and Jordy, and the players.”

Brice, a local native of Houghton, Mich., tallied 13 goals and 13 assists in his career with the Huskies. He went on to play four seasons and 175 games of professional hockey in the SPHL and ECHL and overseas in Hungary, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Before accepting his new position with the Huskies, Brice was the head of hockey for TPH Academy in Philadelphia, overseeing all hockey-related activities. He is also the owner of Brice Hockey Development where he runs hockey camps and skill development sessions. He was the head coach for Kenai River Brown Bears’ 16U AAA in the NAPHL during the 2019-20 season and has also been a coach for XCEL Hockey Development and an instructor at the Weekend Warrior Adult Hockey Camp.

Brice holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and has been employed as an engineer since graduating from Tech while also playing pro hockey. He has worked for Systems Control, ENG. INC, and Asplundh Engineering Services.