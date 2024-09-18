Former St. Cloud State women’s hockey captain Ciraulo joins Union as new assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Tina Ciraulo has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Union women’s hockey team.

Ciraulo had been working in the Detroit area with the USPHL’s Metro Jets in many roles since 2020. Most notably, she was the first woman to win a junior hockey game in which she was the head coach when on Nov. 8, 2020, the Metro Jets Development Program defeated the Wooster Oilers 8-2 on the road.

She was also a director of the Metro Jr. Jets girls program, which she helped build up and increase participation every year.

“We want to extend our congratulations to Tina and to Union College,” said Jets GM Justin Quenneville in a statement. “They are getting a valuable piece to a winning culture. She is a hard worker, invested, and has an experienced hockey background proving her value. Much like ‘Mo’ (Adam Morrison) who took a job in the USHL, Tina is deserving of the offers she receives. We are all excited for her and wish her the best.”

During her playing days, Ciraulo played at St. Cloud State from 2001 to 2005, serving as captain her senior season. She compiled 20 goals and 35 assists for 55 points over 134 games with the Huskies.