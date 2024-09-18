St. John Fisher men’s hockey team, which starts play in 2025-26, adds former Worcester State player Pommerville as top assistant coach

The St. John Fisher men’s hockey program has hired Alex Pommerville as its top assistant coach.

The St. John Fisher program will begin competing next season.

Pommerville, from nearby Macedon, N.Y., played collegiately at Worcester State and went on to play in the SPHL and the ECHL.

“I would like to thank head coach Reid Lesswing and the entire athletics department at St. John Fisher University for giving me the opportunity to join such a prestigious and successful athletics department,” Pommerville said in a statement. “I am very excited to work alongside Coach Lesswing to create a competitive hockey program that develops players on and off the ice. I plan to bring my experience in both collegiate and professional hockey to help our players become better student-athletes while also preparing them for careers after school.”

Pommerville played in 78 games over four collegiate seasons, recording 25 points with eight goals and 17 assists. He was Worcester State’s captain during the 2017-18 season, his senior year.

In the SPHL, Pommerville played for the Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Columbus River Dragons and Quad City Storm. He appeared in 92 games and amassed 30 points.

Pommerville played for the Tulsa Oilers and Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL, tallying 20 points over 81 games.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Alex Pommerville to the Cardinal hockey staff,” Lesswing said. “His eagerness to start recruiting and find the foundational players for St. John Fisher has been energizing. Not to mention his years playing professional hockey along with his passion for development, which will be invaluable to the program. I am impressed with his experience, commitment and proven leadership skills that will undoubtedly connect him with our student-athletes. He will play a major role in developing a successful culture and building a hockey program that St. John Fisher University can be proud of.

“I could not be happier to have Alex as a part of the team and feel honored to watch him grow as a coach.”