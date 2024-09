USCHO’s Nicole Haase (@nicolehaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) are back to launch Season 2 of the PodKaz with a few quick items on all 44 teams before the 2024-25 season begins. Penn State, Colgate, UConn, Long Island and Ohio State are looking to defend conference regular-season championships, and the Buckeyes are going for their third NCAA title in four seasons.

