NCHC supervisor of officials Rutherford, who ‘loved being around the game of hockey,’ passes away at 73

The NCHC is mourning the loss of longtime officiating supervisor Brendan “Brent” Rutherford.

Rutherford passed away peacefully at his home in Sterling Heights, Mich., on Sept. 20 at the age of 73.

Rutherford served as an NCHC supervisor of officials for nine seasons, joining the staff in the conference’s third year of competition in 2015-16 and working through this past 2023-24 campaign.

In all, Rutherford served as an officiating supervisor at the collegiate level for nearly 25 years, including 12 seasons with the CCHA and two with the WCHA.

FULL OBITUARY

“I’ve known Brent for many years and have worked with him in the NCHC the past nine years,” said NCHC director of officiating Mike Schmitt in a statement. “Brent’s love for officiating and mentoring officials was the highest. He loved being around the game of hockey and talking hockey. He would talk about hockey to fans, coaches, players, anyone who wanted to talk.

“His real passion was mentoring the NCHC officials, mostly covering the Western Michigan and Miami series. If he could supervise every weekend he would. He was dedicated to the NCHC and its officials. He will be missed by everyone in the NCHC, as well as college hockey.”

Prior to his supervisory role, Rutherford was an on-ice official in the NCAA for 20 seasons. He was a referee for 18 seasons, splitting his time between the CCHA and WCHA, while also working two years as a linesman. During his time as an on-ice referee, Rutherford was selected to work the playoffs in 12 straight seasons, while advancing to officiate the NCAA tournament twice.

“Those who become officials do so to give back to the game they love. It’s rarely a full-time job and often one of the most criticized,” said NCHC commissioner Heather Weems. “Officials commit their time and energy to uphold the standards of the game and to make the experience better on the ice. Brent was a staple on our NCHC officiating staff as an officiating supervisor and held a passion for hockey he shared almost every weekend behind the scenes. The NCHC appreciates his contributions over many years and offers our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. He will be missed as a mentor and advisor to our officials.”

The NCHC officiating staff will be dedicating the 2024-25 season to Brent. NCHC on-ice officials will also wear helmet stickers with Rutherford’s initials throughout the season.

In addition to his long officiating career, Rutherford also had a successful career in industrial sales. Rutherford, who was born on Nov. 8, 1950, is survived by his sister, Eileen, and brothers, Joseph and Kevin, as well as four nieces and nephews.

A memorial luncheon will be held to remember Brent on Sept. 26 from 1-4 p.m. ET at The Masters in Madison Heights, Mich. Per his wishes, no gathering will be held at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation at www.htohhfoundation.org are appreciated by the family.