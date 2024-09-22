Sacred Heart takes top spot in 2024-25 Atlantic Hockey America preseason coaches poll; Holy Cross’ McLinskey chosen preseason player of year

By
-
Holy Cross’ Liam McLinskey figures to be a key player this season for the Crusaders (photo: Thomas Wolf Photography).

Atlantic Hockey America has announced the results of the 2024-25 coaches poll and preseason awards.

2024-25 AHA Preseason Coaches Poll (First-place votes)
1. Sacred Heart 102 (5)
2. RIT 94 (3)
3. Holy Cross 93 (1)
4. AIC 84 (1)
5. Bentley 76
6. Niagara 67 (1)
7. Air Force 57
8. Canisius 45
9. Mercyhurst 36
10. Army West Point 32
11. Robert Morris 29

Preseason All-AHA Team
F: Liam McLinskey – Holy Cross
F: Matteo Giampa – Canisius
F: Matthew Wilde – RIT
D: Chris Hedden – Air Force
D: Mac Gadowsky – Army West Point
G: Thomas Gale – Holy Cross

Preseason AHA Player of the Year: Liam McLinskey – Holy Cross

