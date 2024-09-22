Sacred Heart takes top spot in 2024-25 Atlantic Hockey America preseason coaches poll; Holy Cross’ McLinskey chosen preseason player of year

Atlantic Hockey America has announced the results of the 2024-25 coaches poll and preseason awards.
2024-25 AHA Preseason Coaches Poll (First-place votes)
1. Sacred Heart 102 (5)
2. RIT 94 (3)
3. Holy Cross 93 (1)
4. AIC 84 (1)
5. Bentley 76
6. Niagara 67 (1)
7. Air Force 57
8. Canisius 45
9. Mercyhurst 36
10. Army West Point 32
11. Robert Morris 29
Preseason All-AHA Team
F: Liam McLinskey – Holy Cross
F: Matteo Giampa – Canisius
F: Matthew Wilde – RIT
D: Chris Hedden – Air Force
D: Mac Gadowsky – Army West Point
G: Thomas Gale – Holy Cross
Preseason AHA Player of the Year: Liam McLinskey – Holy Cross