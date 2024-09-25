Dartmouth names Connolly, Peart new women’s hockey assistant coaches, Dwyer new director of operations

Dartmouth has announced Tara Connolly and Sadie Peart have been named assistant coaches for the women’s hockey team.

In addition, Rylie Dwyer is the program’s new director of operations.

All three are new hires for new Big Green head coach Maura Crowell.

“Thank you to Maura Crowell and athletic director Mike Harrity for the opportunity to join the Dartmouth women’s hockey program,” said Connolly. “Dartmouth is a prestigious academic institution in a beautiful location with a proud history in women’s hockey. I am delighted to get working alongside the staff and eager to restore the program to its tradition of excellence. Additionally, I am supremely grateful to Bryan Vines and want to thank everybody in the RPI Athletics community for the past seven years.”

Connolly has spent the last seven years behind the bench at RPI, serving as an assistant coach for the Engineers, focusing on defense, goaltenders, and the penalty kill. She also led the program’s recruiting efforts.

“Tara joins the Dartmouth hockey staff with seven years of experience working in the ECAC,” Crowell said. “Her knowledge of the league will allow her to step right into this position and make an immediate impact not only on the current student-athletes, but also the future of the program through her extensive recruiting network. We cannot wait for Tara to join us and continue our positive momentum heading into the 2024-25 season.”

Peart spent the last five seasons as a member of the women’s hockey team at Quinnipiac, playing in 169 total games for the Bobcats. She netted 60 goals and added 64 assists for 124 total points, ranking her second all-time in points in program history. Her 60 goals places her in the top 15 in program history while her 64 assists rank her third all-time.

Peart served as the team’s alternate captain her senior year and was named team captain as a graduate student.

“I am thrilled to add Sadie to the Dartmouth coaching staff this season,” Crowell said. “Sadie was a massive piece of Quinnipiac’s success over the past several years and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level of NCAA hockey. She is a competitor with an incredible work ethic. She will help our group reach new heights by pushing the standards of the program.”

Dwyer earned both her bachelor’s degree in economics and her MBA at Quinnipiac, while working with both the men’s and women’s hockey programs. Dwyer was a part of five NCAA tournaments across both programs and has an NCAA championship ring for her efforts with the men during the 2022-23 season. She worked in equipment as well as operations roles with the Bobcats.

“Rylie is a great addition to our staff,” Crowell said. “She spent significant time with both the men’s and women’s hockey teams at Quinnipiac in equipment and operations. The experience with top Division I programs allows her to step into this role at Dartmouth and elevate the program immediately.”

At Dartmouth, Rylie will be responsible for video operations, travel coordination, meal organization, and day-to-day scheduling. She will serve as the point of contact for the program and take the lead on organizing all aspect of the women’s hockey program.

“Thank you to Coach Crowell and her staff for allowing me an opportunity to work with such a historic hockey program and esteemed academic institution,” Dwyer said. “I am looking forward to growing alongside a respected staff and talented student athletes with a common goal of success and excellence both on and off the ice.”