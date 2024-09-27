College Hockey Inc. hires former Colgate staffer Meriney as new director of men’s hockey athlete relations

College Hockey Inc. has announced that Chris Meriney has been named its director of men’s hockey athlete relations.

He will officially begin his duties Oct. 1.

Meriney will fill the position previously held by Sean Hogan, who was promoted to executive director in August.

“Chris was impressive from our first conversations with him and throughout the entire process,” said Hogan in a news release. “His passion for college hockey is evident. His background in hockey administration, coupled with his coaching experience at the youth through professional levels, really made him stand out in a very deep pool of candidates. We are excited for what he will bring to college hockey and College Hockey Inc.”

“I’m thrilled to join College Hockey Inc. and grateful that Sean and the team afforded me the opportunity to further grow the game, both nationally and globally,” added Meriney. “Building on the efforts already in place, I’m eager to connect with players and families to highlight the unique benefits of the NCAA route, guiding them through the recruitment process and beyond. Together, we’ll continue to expand the reach and impact of college hockey, helping shape the next generation of student-athletes.”

Meriney’s primary responsibilities will include coordinating and executing College Hockey Inc.’s live and virtual presentations and leading the organization’s efforts to educate amateur hockey players and their families on the paths to and benefits of NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

Meriney brings a diversified professional background to College Hockey Inc., having worked in hockey at the youth, junior, collegiate and professional levels. He most recently spent a five-year stint as assistant coach and manager of hockey administration for the ECHL’s Allen Americans.

Prior to that, Meriney was the director of hockey operations for the Colgate men’s hockey program. He had been an assistant coach with both the NA3HL’s Pittsburgh Vengeance and the Pittsburgh Predators 16U AAA program before arriving at Colgate.

Meriney was also a regional scout for the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers from 2019 to 2023 and has served as a national camp evaluator for USA Hockey since 2019. He began his professional career in 2013 with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, beginning the first of three internships in Tampa Bay’s sports performance and training staff departments.