The women’s hockey series between Minnesota Duluth and Syracuse scheduled for Sept. 28-29 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., has been postponed due to travel cancellations as the result of Hurricane Helene.

The series will be made up at AMSOIL Arena on Jan. 2-3, 2025.

Tickets for the previously scheduled Sept. 28 game will be valid for Jan. 2 and tickets for the Sept. 29 game will be valid for Jan. 3.