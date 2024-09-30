Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap September 30, 2024

(1) Ohio State at Bemidji State

Freshman Jordyn Petrie scored twice, Emma Peschel had four assists and Makenna Webster added two goals and an assist to carry Ohio State to an 8-2 win. Hailey Armstrong scored short-handed and Isa Goettl scored her first collegiate goal to get Bemidji State on the board. In the second game, the Beavers’ freshman goalie Kaitlin Groess made 52 saves in her collegiate debut to keep the game close, but Bemidji State couldn’t totally hold off Ohio State as Joy Dunne, Petrie and Josie St. Martin each scored to give the Buckeyes a 3-0 win and weekend sweep.

Lindenwood at (2) Wisconsin

Wisconsin hit the ice fast, scoring on an early power play just 1:17 into the game on a one-timer from Laila Edwards. They’d gone on to light the lamp seven more times over the next 11 minutes. Lindenwood goalie Anna LaRose entered the game midway through the first and held the Badgers to just four more goals after their prolific start, making 48 saves. The Lindenwood defense helped out with 30 blocks, seven of which came from transfer Josey Dunne. Kelly Gorbatenko and Lacey Eden led Wisconsin with two goals and two assists each. On Saturday, Cassie Hall and Marianne Picard each scored twice while Patty Kazmaier finalist Casey O’Brien added a goal and three assists to lead Wisconsin an 8-1 win and weekend sweep. Zsofia Pazmandi was the goal scorer in Lindenwood to ruin the shutout.

(3) Minnesota at (9) Connecticut

Abbey Murphy scored her first goal 30 seconds into the game and then topped off the opening frame with another to lead Minnesota to a 4-1 win on Friday. The victory was coach Brad Frost’s 500th win. Emma Kreisz and Chloe Primerano scored between Murphy’s two goals. Connecticut’s Megan Woodworth scored in the second but the Huskies couldn’t find more on offense and the Gophers took the win. In the second game, Minnesota outshot Connecticut 32-9 over the first two periods, but the Huskies took advantage of their opportunities, scoring on the power play in the first and then carrying their 1-0 lead into the final frame. Goalie Megan Warrener was outstanding for UConn, notching 45 saves to keep Minnesota in check. Things got crazy in the third when Josefin Bouveng scored just 26 seconds in to tie the game. But Connecticut responded immediately as Brianna Ware put her team up 2-1 just 21 seconds later. Natálie Mlýnková scored her first with the Gophers with just more than five to play to force overtime. In the extra frame, it was once again Murphy, assisted by Primerano, who gave Minnesota an overtime 3-2 win.

(4) Colgate at Mercyhurst

Thea Johansson scored just 17 seconds into the game to give Mercyhurst a 1-0 lead early, but then the game turned into a special teams battle as ten total penalties were called. Colgate equalized on the power play with a goal from Emma Pais, but Johansson scored with the extra attacker late in the first to send the Lakers to the locker room up 2-1. Madeline Palumbo’s power play goal in the final ten seconds of the middle frame tied the game 2-2. A great solo effort from Kaia Malachino early in the third proved to be the difference-maker as she put Colgate ahead for good. In the second game, Neena Brick’s power play goal late in the first gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead at the break. Mercyhurst came out pushing in the second and though they couldn’t take advantage of a power play, Marielle Parks scored just after to tie the game. Elyssa Biederman put Colgate ahead 2-1 early in the second, but Mercyhurst fought back. Megan McKay cleaned up a loose puck after a scrum in front of the net to make it 2-2 and Chantal Ste-Croix gave the Lakers their first lead a few minutes later to make it 3-2. Colgate forced an extra frame when Alexis Petford cleaned up a loose puck on the doorstep to the the game a third time. Exactly midway through OT Vanessa Upson cut through traffic and while her shot was saved, the rebound came to the stick of Makayla Javier, who did not miss and gave the Lakers a 4-3 win.

(5) Clarkson at St. Michael’s

Nine different Golden Knights scored on Friday in a balanced 9-0 win over St. Michael’s. Clarkson tallied 89 shots. Annika Lavender handled 69 saves before being replaced by Kenna Dans, who made the final 11 saves. In the second game, St. Michael’s kept the game close for two periods before Clarkson exploded for 10 goals in the third period to skate away with a 14-0 win. The 10 goals in one frame set a new NCAA record. Haley Winn led the Golden Knights with three goals and four assists while Nicole Gosling added two goals and four assists.

(8) St. Lawrence at Merrimack

Freshman Alexia Côté and grad student Aly MacLeod each had a goal and an assist and Anna Segedi added an empty-netter to secure St. Lawrence’s 3-0 win.

(10) Quinnipiac at Maine

Maya Labad had two goals and an assist and rookie Makayla Watson added a goal and two assists to lead the Bobcats to a 7-0 win in the first game. Bryn Prier, Sophie Urban, Kathryn Stockdale and Kahlen LaMarche each also lit the lamp in the win. On Saturday, Labad, Laurence Frenette, Emerson Jarvis and Maddy Samoskevich each scored to give Quinnipiac a 4-0 win and weekend sweep.

(13) Northeastern at (12) Penn State

There were 13 penalties in the first game of this series, which kept both teams from ever really settling in. The whole game was chippy, particularly for two teams who’ve only played one series against each other before. Katelyn Roberts put PSU up 1-0 in the first, but Skylar Irving’s goal 45 seconds later tied it up. With no rhythm to the game, it came to special team. Penn State could not take advantage while Northeastern’s Lily Shannon scored on a 5-on-3 power play midway through the second and that would prove to be enough for the Huskies to take the 3-1 win. In the second game, Irving scored Northeastern’s first goal for the second day running, but Penn State was able to lock down on defense and keep the Huskies from getting shots on net. Tessa Janecke scored in the second and Maddy Christian added a goal just a few minutes later to put PSU ahead 2-1, a lead they’d carry to the end.