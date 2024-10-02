CCHA 2024-25 Men’s Hockey Season Preview: New-look conference looking at big picture with Augustana joining, St. Thomas leaving in 2026

A true season of transition for the CCHA is set to begin this month.

The league has been active in the transfer portal in more ways than one this offseason. The league’s individual programs added players and coaches, yes, but the league itself is also set to have some big roster changes starting this year.

Back in May, St. Thomas announced it would be departing the CCHA for the NCHC in 2026. Two months later, in July, the league in turn announced it had accelerated Augustana’s timetable for full league membership.

CCHA commissioner Don Lucia addressed the league’s shifting lineup during the CCHA’s annual video conference call last month, noting that St. Thomas’ departure, combined with all the success Augustana had in their inaugural hockey season in 2023-24, were the motivating factors in making the Vikings full members for this season.

“From an institutional standpoint, for the last couple years, they had a plan, and it was a very successful plan,” Lucia said. “They pretty much hit a home run last year in preparation for their new team. They did everything right. Teams that are looking and thinking about adding college hockey are going to want to visit Sioux Falls and Augustana to see how you do it.

“Their facility being finished, that was a big reason why we looked internally and said why not allow them to come in early. It creates a couple of issues, but those are small when you look at the big picture of what it will do for their program.”

One of the main issues for the league this season is that because the announcement was made so late in the offseason, there was no time for the league to blow up its entire conference schedule to get Augustana to play 26 CCHA games like the rest of the conference. Instead, they will keep their 16 conference games and the league will, for this one season only, move to a points-percentage system to determine the MacNaughton Cup champion.

“That’s really a credit to Augustana,” Lucia said. “You look at what they’ve been able to do with their program, opening up the new Midco Arena midway through last season, their attendance, the success they had with their program, they requested to see if they could get in a year early to assist their program with their student athletes with an opportunity to be in our playoffs at the end of the year. I give our athletic directors a lot of credit for looking at the big picture and allowing them in. There is a little nuance to it, that we will be moving to a points percentage just like we had during the COVID season, but it was a good decision.”

Augustana coach Garrett Raboin is excited to have the chance to play for real conference points, which will automatically increase the intensity level.

“There’s certain things that I hope organically help catapult us forward, but it’s the importance of playing for meaningful points within a league [that is key for us],” he said. “It’ll be our second tour of duty, so everyone’s had a chance to kind of kick the tires on us, and us on them, so there’ll be more familiarity. It’s a tremendous league and some darn good players and coaching within it. It’s just so competitive, I think that now that these league points are attached to it, that’ll only increase our development.”

Meanwhile, the Tommies, who finished second in the conference standings this season and have been slowly and gradually building into a consistent winner under head coach Rico Blasi, will compete for two years in the CCHA before leaving for the NCHC.

“They are a good standing member for next two years, and they’ll be treated like any other league member,” Lucia said of what the relationship with the Tommies will be in their final seasons. “Our decisions will be made on what’s in the best interest of the CCHA. They’ve done a terrific job building their program, and they made a decision that they thought was in the best interest of St. Thomas. We see that happening across the country in college athletics at this time. We understand and respect that. It was a business decision.”

On the ice, it seems as though the Tommies are going to be a thorn in the side for the entire conference for the next two seasons. Both the coaches and the media predicted that St. Thomas will be somewhere near the top of the league standings this season. They, along with defending MacNaughton Cup champions Bemidji State, defending Mason Cup tournament champions Michigan Tech and the perennial contenders Minnesota State, all received first-place votes in the coaches and media polls.

Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore likened the leaguewide parity to a “Groundhog Day” situation year after year.

“It’s the same, and next year it’s going to be Groundhog Day,” he said. “When you take a look at our league, it’s just like, ‘Holy moly.’ It could be one game, two games [that are the difference between winning the league]. It’s going to be just as competitive, and there’s going to be just as much parity this year as there was last year, and I’m going to say the same thing next year, I guarantee it.”

AUGUSTANA

HEAD COACH: Garrett Raboin (second season)

LAST SEASON: 12-18-4 (associate members, no league games or postseason)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Luke Mobley (12-7-19), senior defenseman Evan McIntyre (3-8-11), and sophomore goaltender Josh Kotai (2-9-2, 3.22 GAA, .904 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Ryan Naumovski (8-17-25), forward Arnaud Vachon (8-8-16), goalie Zack Rose (6-6-2, 2.71 GAA, .922 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Joey Del Greco (Chicago, USHL), forward Tyler Hennen (Anchorage, NAHL), defenseman Payton Matsui (Alaska, NCAA Independent), defenseman Owen Baumgartner (Air Force, Atlantic Hockey)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: Augustana’s first season of existence couldn’t have gone much better. The Vikings won double-digit games, took down a couple ranked opponents, and opened a state-of-the-art on-campus arena that is garnering rave reviews. It went so well, in fact, that their timetable for joining the CCHA as full members was accelerated by a year. Now that Augie is a full member, league games actually count for something this season. It’s hard to say just how much their success last season came as a consequence of having nothing to lose and relatively low expectations, but there will be a little more pressure for the Vikings this year. A more experienced, cohesive unit should be even better on the ice this time around.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Sixth

BEMIDJI STATE

HEAD COACH: Tom Serratore (24th season)

LAST SEASON: 20-16-2 (15-7-2 CCHA, first, lost to MTU in conference tournament final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forwards Jackson Jutting (10-12-22) and Eric Martin (8-18-26), senior goalie Mattias Sholl (14-8-2, 2.51 GAA, .910 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Lleyton Roed (14-16-30), defenseman Kyle Looft (6-22-28), defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (11-13-24)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Carter Randklev (Niagara, Atlantic Hockey), defenseman A.J. Macauley (Alaska, NCAA independent), forward Jaksen Panzer (Sioux Falls, USHL)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: Everything came together at the right time for the Beavers to win their second MacNaughton Cup, but if they want to repeat in a tighter-than-ever league they’ll have to do it without three of their top four scorers from last season. Although Roed left after his sophomore year to join the Seattle Kraken organization, BSU’s forward group looks solid with Jutting, Martin and solid role players like Adam Flammang and Jere Vaisinen returning to the fold. Randklev, who added 31 points last season for Niagara, should be a top-line forward as well. Where the Beavers might struggle is defense, as they lose a stalwart five-year do-everything player in Looft as well as Pohlkamp, an all-CCHA first-teamer who ended up transferring to Denver in the offseason. Luckily for BSU, Mattias Sholl will be an experienced presence in net as they seek to repeat as league champions.

JACK’S PREDICTION: First

BOWLING GREEN

HEAD COACH: Dennis Williams (first season)

LAST SEASON: 13-22-1 (11-12-1 CCHA, sixth, lost to MTU in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Ryan O’Hara (10-8-18), senior defenseman Ben Wozney (2-7-9), junior forward Brett Pfoh (9-6-15), sophomore goalie Cole Moore (10-13-1, 2.87 GAA, .918 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Spencer Kersten (9-7-16), forward Josh Nodler (5-10-15).

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Ville Immonen (Union, ECAC), Forward Adam Zlnka (Waterloo/Des Moines, USHL), forward Max Martin (Wisconsin, NAHL)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: Somewhat incredibly, the Falcons didn’t lose any players early to the transfer portal. These things don’t happen often in this day and age–especially when there’s a coaching change–but this is a testament to how well-respected new head coach Dennis Williams is among players. The BGSU grad has an impressive resume coaching at all levels of junior hockey–most recently for the Everett Silvertips of the major junior Western Hockey League and as Canada’s World Juniors coach. The fact that they return all-CCHA rookie goaltender Cole Moore in the pipes is a big plus to their chances, as is adding Ville Immonen, who had a breakout season for Union last year. Considering all the internal tumult the program went through last year, this fresh start will be welcome for BGSU and they could be a surprise despite their low pick by both this reporter and his media compatriots in the preseason polls.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Seventh

FERRIS STATE

HEAD COACH: Bob Daniels (33rd season)

LAST SEASON: 10-24-2 (6-17-1 CCHA, eighth, lost to BSU in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior defenseman Travis Shoudy (4-17-21), senior forward Kaleb Ergang (6-9-15), sophomore forward Emerson Goode (7-5-12)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Antonio Venuto (12-14-26), forward Luigi Benincasa (6-16-22), forward Stepan Pokorny (8-10-18), goalie Logan Stein (5-13-1, 2.90 GAA, .910 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Goalie Noah West (Michigan, Big Ten), forward Max Itagaki (Army, Atlantic Hockey), defenseman Christopher Lie (Malmö, Swedish J20), defenseman Conner Brown (Janesville, NAHL)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: Ferris State had many issues last season–they were near the bottom in most statistical categories and managed to win just 10 games. One bright spot–and this year’s captain–was Travis Shoudy, who added 21 points from the blue line and will be Ferris’ top returning scorer. Shoudy will be counted on to anchor a team that has added nine freshmen and five transfers. It remains to be seen if the Bulldogs can pull themselves above the .500 mark for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Eighth

LAKE SUPERIOR STATE

HEAD COACH: Damon Whitten (11th season)

LAST SEASON: 17-20-1 (11-12-1 CCHA, seventh, lost to BSU in conference tournament semifinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior forward Connor Milburn (16-19-35), senior forward Dawson Tritt (13-12-25), senior forward Timo Bakos (9-15-24)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Jared Wescott (18-18-36), forward Harrison Roy (8-16-24), goalie Ethan Langenegger (14-17-1, 2.86 GAA, .909 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Defenseman Mike Brown (Merrimack, Hockey East), forward Everett Pietila (Wisconsin, NAHL), goalie Rorke Applebee (West Kelowna, BCHL)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: Picked to finish last in the conference last year, the Lakers defied most expectations by finishing seventh–which doesn’t sound impressive until you remember that they were just five points away from St. Thomas and Michigan Tech, who tied for second. That’s essentially the difference of a weekend series sweep. The Lakers were also one of the league’s top-scoring offense last season, and they have plenty of those pieces returning for 2024-25. That includes Connor Millburn, one of the league’s preseason players of the year who scored 16 goals and had 35 points in 34 games. Dawson Tritt, Timo Backos and John Herrington also return for a potent Lakers offense that should finish somewhere in the top half of the league standings this year if everything goes to plan.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Fourth

MICHIGAN TECH

HEAD COACH: Joe Shawhan (Eighth season)

LAST SEASON: 19-15-6 (12-10-2 CCHA, tied for third, beat BSU in conference tournament final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Isaac Gordon (18-18-36), sophomore defenseman Chase Pietila (3-19-22), sophomore forward Max Koskipirtti (4-17-21), senior forward Jack Works (10-10-20)

KEY LOSSES: Goalie Blake Pietila (18-13-6, 2.37 GAA, .917 SV%), forward Logan Pietila (13-16-29), forward Ryland Mosley (18-15-33), forward Kyle Kukkonen (1-11-12)

KEY ADDITIONS: Goalie Derek Mullahy (Harvard, ECAC), defenseman Viktor Hurtig (Michigan State, Big Ten), forward Tom Leppa (Fargo, USHL), forward Philip Fankl (Leksands IF, Sweden)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: After struggling to start last season–Michigan Tech failed to win a game in October–the Huskies ended up putting together a pretty good year, turning it on in February and March to make a run to the Mason Cup tournament title and yet another NCAA tournament appearance. If they plan on making another deep run this year–or perhaps a MacNaughton Cup championship–they’ll need to figure out their situation in the nets first. Blake Pietila occupied the Michigan Tech net for 141 games, so that position is vacant. Expect a goaltending battle between Harvard transfer Derek Mullahy and junior Max Vayrynen, who played in 14 games as Pietila’s backup. The Huskies also lost two key contributing forwards in Logan Pietila and Ryland Mosley, but do have plenty of scoring depth returning, including CCHA Rookie of the Year Isaac Gordon, hard-working fifth-year senior Jack Works and Finnish sophomore Max Koskipirtti. And the Pietila clan still has a presence at Tech, too. Chase–Blake and Logan’s younger brother–was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the draft and should be a solid blue line presence to make up for the fact that the Tech net situation is uncertain. If the Huskies can get off to a better, more consistent start this season, expect them to be a more cohesive unit and compete for a MacNaughton Cup once again in 2025.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Third

MINNESOTA STATE

HEAD COACH: Luke Strand (Second season)

LAST SEASON: 18-15-4 (12-10-2 CCHA, tied for third, lost to MTU in conference tournament semifinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore defenseman Evan Murr (6-20-26), junior forward Adam Eisele (8-15-23), senior forward Brian Carrabes (10-12-22), senior forward Kaden Bohlsen (11-10-21), junior goalie Alex Tracy (13-10-4, 2.50 GAA, .910 SV%)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Sam Morton (24-10-34), forward Lucas Sowder (13-14-27),

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Rhett Pitlick (Minnesota, Big Ten), forward Luigi Benincasa (Ferris State, CCHA), defenseman Luke Ashton (Langley, BCHL)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: Many people expected Minnesota State to take a step back last season after losing its head coach and multiple players to the pros and the transfer portal. And although the Mavericks took a few months to figure out their style with different personnel and different systems, they still managed to finish fourth and were just one of three league teams that had a winning record in 2023-24. If that’s the kind of thing that counts as a transitional year, fans in Mankato should be pretty happy. And considering the Mavericks lost just two significant contributors from last season, the amount of talent returning is impressive. Sophomore Evan Murr was a second-team and all-rookie defenseman last year and he’ll anchor a solid backline that will also include Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Luke Ashton, the CCHA’s preseason rookie of the year, and goalie Alex Tracy, who went 13-10-4 with a 2.50 GAA last season. And a couple of exciting transfer portal additions–Big Ten scoring leader Rhett Pitlick from Minnesota and CCHA all-rookie forward Luigi Benincasa from Ferris State–will possibly give the Mavericks some scoring punch after losing both Sam Morton and Lucas Sowder to the pros. Despite this reporter’s prediction (which was, in fairness, made before Pitlick was announced as a transfer addition), the Mavericks should be a MacNaughton Cup contender in 2024-25.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Fifth

NORTHERN MICHIGAN

HEAD COACH: Dave Shyiak (First season)

LAST SEASON: 12-16-6 (10-10-4 CCHA, fifth, lost to MSU in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Tanner Latsch (7-1-8), junior defenseman Jakob Peterson (0-1-1)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Andre Ghantous (9-23-32), forward Artem Shlaine (10-13-23), defenseman Josh Zinger (3-17-20), forward Kristof Papp (6-13-19), goalie Beni Halasz (9-12-6, 2.84 GAA, .901 SV%)

KEY ADDITIONS: Defenseman Rasmus Larsson (Green Bay, USHL), forward Billy Renfrew (Penticton, BCHL), forward Jesse Tucker (Clarkson, ECAC), defenseman Tynan Ewart (St. Cloud State, NCHC)

2024-25 OUTLOOK: The fallout from former head coach Grant Potulny’s departure to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack was swift and dramatic. Already depleted due to graduation and the transfer portal, Potulny’s exit caused nearly every other player on the roster to leave Marquette and left NMU scrambling to fill the head coach position in late June. Potulny’s replacement is Dave Shyiak, a veteran college coach who was a member of current NMU athletic director Rick Comley’s 1991 national championship team. Shyiak, a longtime NMU assistant under both Comley and Walt Kyle, has experience in Marquette but the big question will be how well he can get a team with 24 new players to form into a cohesive unit. Just four players return from last season, including captain Tanner Latch, who played in just eight games last season due to injury, and assistant captain Jakob Peterson, a Marquette native who skated in 22 games last season and has one career point. During media day, Shyiak likened the situation to an NHL expansion team, essentially building a team from scratch. It might take a while for the results to show up on the ice.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Ninth

ST. THOMAS

HEAD COACH: Rico Blasi (Fourth season)

LAST SEASON: 15-20-2 (12-11-1 CCHA, second, lost to LSSU in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior forward Lucas Wahlin (12-18-30, senior goaltender Jake Sibell (7-8-0, 2.18 GAA, .923 SV%), senior forward Liam Malmquist (10-17-27), junior forward Ryan O’Neil (7-19-26), senior forward Matthew Gleason (5-18-23), sophomore defenseman Chase Cheslock (1-2-3)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Mack Byers (13-8-21), forward Luke Manning (7-6-13)

KEY ADDITIONS: Forward Caige Sterzer (Lindenwood, NCAA independent), defenseman Ethan Elias (Madison, UAHL),

2024-25 OUTLOOK: As the Tommies enter year four as a Division I program, they have evolved from a 32-loss team in the inaugural season to a legitimate MacNaughton Cup contender. Perhaps the only thing that stopped St. Thomas from going the distance last season was a spate of injuries that forced them to use every player on their roster in the second half of the season. An older, more experienced team now because of those injuries, the Tommies return almost everyone to the fold this season, including CCHA preseason player of the year Lucas Whalin and both components of their two-headed-beast of a goalie tandem: Jake Sibel and Aaron Trotter. They should also benefit from a full season with sophomore center Chase Cheslock, a New Jersey Devils draft pick who joined the team midway through last season. The Tommies were pretty good last season with half a roster injured, so they should be pretty scary with a full contingent for an entire season.

JACK’S PREDICTION: Second