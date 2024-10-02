UConn names former Colgate director of hockey operations Paluch to same job with Huskies men’s hockey team

UConn has announced the addition of Jacob Paluch to the men’s hockey staff as the director of hockey operations.

“We are so excited to welcome Jacob into the UConn hockey family,” said Huskies head coach Mike Cavanaugh in a statement. “Jacob has a great knowledge of how programs operate on and off the ice and will be a tremendous asset for us and we are thrilled to have him in Storrs.”

Paluch comes to UConn from Sylvania (Ohio) Hockey, where he served as the youth travel hockey director. At Sylvania, Paluch coordinated games and scheduling for all travel teams, managed budgets for all teams in the organization and assisted in player and coach development for all teams ranging from 8U-16U.

Prior to his time with Sylvania, Paluch served as the director and head of hockey at Total Package Hockey. There, he managed enrollment for all division programs and events, managed the business operations including division budgets and recruited players.

A graduate of Nazareth, Paluch also had stops as the director of hockey operations for Colgate and worked with the NHL’s Nashville Predators in assisting with amateur hockey fan development.