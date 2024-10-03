Fomer NHL netminder Roloson joins Niagara men’s hockey staff as director of hockey development for Purple Eagles

Former NHL goaltender Dwayne Roloson has been named a director of hockey development for the Niagara men’s hockey team.

“We are excited to welcome Dwayne Roloson to our coaching staff at Niagara,” said Purple Eagles head coach Jason Lammers in a statement. “Dwayne brings a wealth of experience from his impressive NHL career and his previous coaching roles. His expertise will be invaluable to our program.”

Roloson joins Lammers’ staff after a 14-year NHL career that included stops with the Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I’m thrilled to join this organization and contribute to the development of our players. My experience as a player has given me valuable insights that I’m eager to share,” said Roloson. “I look forward to working alongside the rest of the coaching staff continuing to grow the uncommon culture and helping our team reach its full potential.”

Roloson’s NHL career spanned from 1996 to 2012, during which he appeared in 606 games, posting a 227-257-72 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He was an NHL all-star in 2004 and helped lead the Edmonton Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006 where Edmonton bowed out to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Since retiring as a player, Roloson has worked as a goaltending coach for the Anaheim Ducks organization and most recently served as a goaltending consultant for various teams and individual players.