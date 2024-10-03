Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 22 – Reflections on early results and a conversation with WCHA commissioner Michelle McAteer

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski welcome new WCHA commissioner Michelle McAteer to talk about taking over the women’s hockey conference during a time of change in college sports. Plus, we look back at results from the first two weeks of the season and look ahead to an upcoming weekend full of East-West matchups.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].