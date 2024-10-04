Hockey East 2024-25 Men’s Hockey Season Preview: Out with the old, in with the new as ‘some very good hockey players are coming our way’

There’s a saying in Texas high school football: The best teams don’t rebuild, they reload.

The saying is altogether appropriate for Hockey East as it enters its 41st season of play.

The biggest stars in the league from 2023-24 have taken their game to the NHL — Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini (San Jose) and Lane Hutson (Montreal) and Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim) and Will Smith (San Jose). But plenty of talent remains, and they’re joined by a bevy of newcomers that are sure to make plenty of headlines.

“As far as that top-end talent, we have reloaded,” said fifth-year Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf, who over the summer received a contract extension to remain commissioner through the 2026-27 season. “It feels like that’s something that likely will happen more often than not. It’s certainly in the pipeline. (Players) want to come to our schools. Some very good hockey players are coming our way.”

Logic would dictate what with last year’s top two teams — Boston College and Boston University — each losing their top two players, the longtime rivals’ grip on the rest of the league would lessen a bit. Well, think again. Each school boasts a bevy of star power between skilled veterans and recruiting classes that are the envy of college hockey.

Start with the returners. BC still has forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault and starting goalie Jacob Fowler, all of whom were instrumental in getting the Eagles to the NCAA championship game. On the other side of Comm. Ave, BU boasts forwards Ryan Greene and Shane Lachance, defenseman Tom Willander and goalie Mathieu Caron, who started every game of the regular season and the Terriers’ postseason run which ended at the Frozen Four.

“When you have star power playing in the games, that’s always going to attract attention,” Metcalf said. “And by default, it attracts attention to that team and our league. And that’s always a great place to be.”

As for freshmen, BC’s recruiting class features a ton of star power in James Hagens, whom many analysts believe will be the top pick in next year’s NHL draft; and Dean Letourneau, who was selected by Boston 25th overall in the 2024 draft. BU’s freshman class includes offensive firebrands Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik, both of whom were drafted by the NY Islanders (first and second rounds, respectively).

The reloading by BC and BU has not gone unnoticed — the schools took the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, in both the league’s preseason coaches’ and media polls, and were ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, the preseason USCHO.com Division I men’s poll (Defending NCAA champion Denver was No. 1).

Lest the forgoing needlessly depress fans of the league’s other 11 teams, there’s no reason to believe there won’t be some formidable challengers to BC and BU’s supremacy. After all, the league did send four teams to last year’s NCAA tournament, up from two the previous year.

Maine and Massachusetts were the other NCAA tournament teams from last year, and both will be right in the mix in 2024-25. Star goalie Michael Hrabal returns for the Minutemen, as do a number of top scorers from last season. The Black Bears return the core of the team that broke a 12-year NCAA tournament drought last season, including goalie Albin Boija, who posted an outstanding 2.01 goals-against average in 18 games.

Then there’s Providence, which rounds out the league’s serious contenders. Junior goalie Philip Svedebäck kept the relatively low-scoring Friars in a lot of games last season, while newcomers Trevor Connelly and Logan Sawyer are promising young forwards.

The middle of the league has a ton of talent, enough to give the top teams fits all season. New Hampshire returns its top five scorers, including offensive catalysts Cy LeClerc and Ryan Conmy. Northeastern features a solid group of returners, including forwards Jack Williams and Cam Lund and defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Vinny Borgesi. Merrimack, just two years removed from an NCAA tournament appearance, will be backstopped by transfer goalie Nils Wallström, who posted a .920 save percentage with AIC last year.

Connecticut, UMass-Lowell and Vermont look to play spoilers. UConn has some scoring potential with Hudson Schandor and Jake Richard; Vermont brings back leading scorer Jens Richards and Lowell returns its three top scorers — Scout Truman, Owen Cole and Jak Vaarwerk.

BOSTON COLLEGE

HEAD COACH: Greg Brown (third season)

LAST SEASON: 34-6-1 (23-3-1 Hockey East, first, won conference tournament, lost in NCAA final)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore goaltender Jacob Fowler (32-6-1, .926, 2.14), junior forward Oskar Jellvik (13-29-42), sophomore forward Gabe Perreault (19-41-60), sophomore forward Ryan Leonard (31-29-60) and graduate defenseman Eamon Powell (5-32-37)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Will Smith (25-46-71), forward Cutter Gauthier (38-27-65), forward Jack Malone (12-13-25).

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman forward James Hagens (USA Hockey’s NTDP), freshman forward Dean Letourneau (St. Andrews, PCP) and freshman forward Teddy Stiga (USA Hockey’s NTDP)

2024-25 PREDICTION: Anything short of an NCAA championship will be considered a disappointment for Greg Brown’s club. After holding on to the No. 1 spot in both the league standings and national rankings, the Eagles came tantalizingly close to one in 2023-24, losing to Denver in the national championship game. Expectations are sky-high for BC despite losing Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier, who were not only the club’s top two scorers, but the nation’s as well. Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault (also among the top 10 in the nation in scoring last year) look to pick up right where Gauthier and Smith left off, and goalie Jacob Fowler is back for another season. Oh, and their new players include two first-round NHL picks and two second rounders. Good luck to the rest of the league, seriously.

JD’s PREDICTION: First

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

HEAD COACH: Jay Pandolfo (third season)

LAST SEASON: 28-10-2 (20-5-2 Hockey East, second, lost in conference tournament final, lost in NCAA semifinal)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Junior forward Ryan Greene (12-24-36), junior forward Quinn Hutson (18-18-36) and senior goaltender Mathieu Caron (28-10-2, .915, 2.35)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Jeremy Wilmer (6-30-36), forward Macklin Celebrini (32-32-64) and defenseman Lane Hutson (15-34-49)

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman forward Cole Eiserman (USA Hockey’s NTDP), freshman forward Kamil Bednarik (USA Hockey’s NTDP) and freshman defenseman Cole Hutson (USA Hockey’s NTDP)

2024-25 PREDICTION: Anything short of a return trip to the Frozen Four will be considered a disappointment for Jay Pandolfo’s club. After holding on to the No. 2 spot in both the league standings and national rankings in 2023-24, the Terriers will be right back in that mix this season. Like their neighbors on Comm. Ave, Boston College, BU is also without its top two players from the previous season — Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson. Also like BC, BU returns a phalanx of talented veterans, highlighted by Ryan Greene and Quinn Hutson. Oh, and here’s another BC comparison — its freshman class is also lousy with high-round NHL draft picks. If anyone will challenge BC for the top spot in the league and the nation this year, it will be the Terriers.

JD’s PREDICTION: Second

CONNECTICUT

HEAD COACH: Mike Cavanaugh (12th season)

LAST SEASON: 15-19-2 (10-15-1 Hockey East, lost in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Graduate forward Hudson Schandor (5-16-21), sophomore forward Jake Richard (7-11-18) and junior forward Jake Percival (7-7-14)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Ethan Haider (7-11-2, .905, 2.91), forward Matthew Wood (16-12-28) and goaltender Arsenii Sergeev (8-8-0, .913, 2.70)

KEY ADDITIONS: Graduate forward Hugh Larkin (Western Michigan, NCHC), graduate defenseman Nick Carabin (Princeton, ECAC Hockey)

2024-25 PREDICTION: There’s not much to be thrilled about for fans in Storrs this season, with the Huskies suffering key losses, especially forward Matthew Wood, who transferred to Minnesota. UConn will also be fresh at the goaltender position, after losing both Arsenii Sergeev and Ethan Haider, who split starting duties last season.

JD’s PREDICTION: Ninth

MAINE

HEAD COACH: Ben Barr (fourth season)

LAST SEASON: 23-12-2 (15-10-1 Hockey East, third, lost in conference tournament semifinal, lost in NCAA tournament first round)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Goaltender Albin Boija (10-6-1, .916, 2.01), senior forward Harrison Scott (15-12-27), sophomore forward Josh Nadeau (18-27-45) and graduate forward Lynden Breen (9-21-30)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Victor Ostman (13-6-1, .892, 2.80), forward Donavan Villeneuve-Houle (9-15-24) and forward Bradly Nadeau (19-27-46)

KEY ADDITIONS: Graduate forward Ross Mitton (Colgate, ECAC Hockey) and freshman goaltender Patriks Berzins (Madison, USHL)

2024-25 PREDICTION: There’s no reason to believe the Black Bears won’t be every bit as competitive as they were in 2023-24, a season that featured a third-place regular-season finish, a conference semifinal appearance and a trip to the NCAA tournament. Back are top scorers Josh Nadeau and Lynden Breen and goalie Albin Boija, who took over the starting position about halfway through last season and helped carry Maine to its best finish in a dozen years.

JD’s PREDICTION: Fourth

MASSACHUSETTS

HEAD COACH: Greg Carvel (ninth season)

LAST SEASON: 20-14-3 (13-11-2 Hockey East, lost in conference tournament semifinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Jack Musa (12-17-29), sophomore forward Aydar Suniev (12-12-24), sophomore forward Dans Locmelis (7-6-13) and sophomore goaltender Michael Hrabal (16-11-1, .914, 2.54)

KEY LOSSES: Defensemen Scott Morrow (6-24-30) and Ryan Ufko (10-16-26)

KEY ADDITIONS: Junior defenseman Lucas Olvestad (Denver, NCHC) and graduate forward Joey Musa (Dartmouth, ECAC Hockey)

2024-25 PREDICTION: There’s nothing sophomoric about UMass’s roster this season, even though the core returning talent are all of the sophomore class and will be looking to get the Minutemen back to the NCAA tournament. Denver transfer Lucas Olvestad will bring a championship pedigree and bolster the UMass defense.

JD’s PREDICTION: Fifth

UMASS LOWELL

HEAD COACH: Norm Bazin (14th season)

LAST SEASON: 8-24-4 (4-18-3 Hockey East, 11th, lost in conference tournament first round)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior goaltender Luke Pavicich (3-11-0, .885, 3.61), senior forward Owen Cole (10-7-17), junior forward Scout Truman (7-14-21) and sophomore forward Jak Vaarwerk (5-10-15).

KEY LOSSES: Forward Filip Fornåå Svensson (5-4-9) and forward Nick Rhéaume (9-4-13).

KEY ADDITIONS: Graduate Ian Carpenter (Yale, ECAC Hockey), graduate Pierson Brandon (Colgate, ECAC Hockey), freshman forward Lee Parks (Fargo, USHL) and freshman forward Libor Nemec (Green Bay, USHL)

2024-25 PREDICTION: In the span of a year, the River Hawks went from a conference tournament semifinalist to the basement of Hockey East. To get back to prominence won’t be easy for Lowell, but they return solid scorers in Scout Truman and Owen Cole, and are hoping for an offensive spark from newcomers Libor Nemec and Lee Parks.

JD’s PREDICTION: 11th

MERRIMACK

HEAD COACH: Scott Borek (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: 13-21-1 (6-18-1 Hockey East, 10th, lost in conference tournament first round)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Mark Hillier (7-12-19), junior defenseman Zach Bookman (4-24-28) and sophomore forward Ty Daneault (13-8-21)

KEY LOSSES: Goaltender Zachary Borgiel (6-9-1, .890, 3.26), forward Alex Jeffries (13-10-23), goaltender Hugo Ollas (7-12, .908, 2.84) and forward Matt Copponi (7-25-32)

KEY ADDITIONS: Sophomore goalie Nils Wallström (AIC, Atlantic Hockey) and freshman forward Caden Cranston (Surrey, BCHL)

2024-25 PREDICTION: The Warriors had a tough go of it in 2023-24, after an NCAA tournament appearance the previous season. Gone this year are goaltending mainstays Zach Borgiel and Hugo Ollas, to be replaced by AIC transfer Nils Wallström of Sweden. Freshman Caden Cranston will be expected to carry a bulk of the scoring load after a prolific offensive career in junior hockey.

JD’s PREDICTION: Eighth

NEW HAMPSHIRE

HEAD COACH: Mike Souza (seventh season)

LAST SEASON: 20-15-1 (13-12-1 Hockey East, T-fifth, lost in conference tournament quarterfinal)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Ryan Conmy (14-17-31), junior forward Cy LeClerc (10-18-28), junior forward Morgan Winters (10-12-22), senior forward Liam Devlin (13-7-20) and senior defenseman Colton Huard (5-17-22)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Harrison Blaisdell (11-3-14) and goaltender Jakob Hellsten (9-11-1, .908, 2.06)

KEY ADDITIONS: Freshman forward Connor MacPherson (Penticton, BCHL), freshman forward Ryan MacPherson (Penticton, BCHL) and goaltender Jared Whale (Alaska-Anchorage, NCAA independent)

2024-25 PREDICTION: Easily the most enigmatic team in the league entering the season. The Wildcats’ top seven scorers return, led by Ryan Conmy and Cy LeClerc, who are coming off breakout freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively. Goalie is the biggest question for UNH after the departure of main starter Jakob Hellsten, who went pro in his native Sweden.

JD’s PREDICTION: Seventh

NORTHEASTERN

HEAD COACH: Jerry Keefe (fourth season)

LAST SEASON: 17-16-3 (10-15-1 Hockey East, lost in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore goalie Cam Whitehead (17-14-3, .917, 2.62), junior defenseman Vinny Borgesi (5-23-28), junior forward Jack Williams (17-19-36) and sophomore forward Dylan Hryckowian (7-27-34)

KEY LOSSES: Forward Justin Hryckowian (13-30-43), forward Alex Campbell (22-20-42), forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (8-19-27)

KEY ADDITIONS: Senior forward Cristophe Tellier (Quinnipiac, ECAC Hockey) and senior forward Ryan McGuire (Colgate, ECAC Hockey)

2024-25 PREDICTION: Despite losing its top two scorers, Northeastern enters the season with a number of players who can provide offensive production. Forwards Jack Williams and Dylan Hryckowian (brother of departed Justin Hryckowian, the Huskies’ top scorer last year) were good for a combined 64 points last season. Cam Whitehead was solid in his first year in net, facing the impossible task of replacing Devon Levi, the previous year’s Mike Richter Award winner.

JD’s PREDICTION: Sixth

PROVIDENCE

HEAD COACH: Nate Leaman (14th season)

LAST SEASON: 18-13-4 (11-10-4 Hockey East, lost in conference tournament quarterfinals)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Sophomore forward Tanner Adams (6-15-21), graduate forward Nick Poisson (9-25-24) and graduate forward Chase Yoder (11-9-20).

KEY LOSSES: Forward Bennett Schimek (8-9-17), defenseman Luke Krys (6-11-17) and forward Riley Duran (9-7-16).

KEY ADDITIONS: John Mustard (Waterloo, USHL), Trevor Connelly (Tri-City, USHL) and Logan Sawyer (Brooks, BCHL).

2024-25 PREDICTION: Providence will try to crash the party this year and knock at least one of either Boston College or Boston University off their perch (maybe both). The Friars will try to do it with the return of their top five scorers from last year, and also add three freshmen who were NHL draft picks this past spring — first-round pick Trevor Connelly (Las Vegas, 19th) and third rounders John Mustard (Chicago) and Logan Sawyer (Montréal).

JD’s PREDICTION: Third

VERMONT

HEAD COACH: Steve Wiedler (second season)

LAST SEASON: 13-19-3 (7-15-3 Hockey East, ninth, lost in conference tournament first round)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Senior forward Timofei Spitserov (7-6-13), junior forward Jens Richards (10-11-21), senior forward Isak Walther (5-8-13) and senior forward Joel Määttä (4-5-9)

KEY LOSSES: Defenseman Jérémie Bucheler (6-12-18) and forward Ryan Miotto (9-6-15)

KEY ADDITIONS: Graduate goaltender Keenan Rancier (Minnesota State, CCHA) and freshman defenseman Charlie Klinsman (Tri-City, USHL)

2024-25 PREDICTION: There isn’t much firepower for Vermont to rely on this year, which will keep them from the top of the league standings. The Catamounts could be an improved team, however, especially with second-year coach Steve Wielder at the helm. Wielder started last season with the interim label but earned the full-time job midway through the year. In net, Vermont will look to Minnesota State transfer Keenan Rancier, who will have to replace mainstay Gabe Carriere, who started all but two games for the Catamounts last season.

JD’s PREDICTION: 10th