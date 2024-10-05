Air Force hockey graduate, Augustana assistant coach Demers, who portrayed ‘how to attack the opportunity to play the greatest sport on earth,’ loses cancer battle at 33

Augustana men’s hockey assistant coach Chad Demers passed away Oct. 3 after a long battle with cancer.

He was 33.

Demers is survived by his wife Danika and their three kids.

“All of our love and support are with the Demers family at this time,” said Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin in a statement. “Chad was so much more than a coach. He was an amazing son, brother, husband to Danika, and father to Beau, Thea, and Ella.

“Despite our hurt and sadness, we are extremely grateful for the time we did get with Chad. He has made us all better and provided a model for how to value family, each other, and how to attack the opportunity to play the greatest sport on earth. There are no words great enough to express the impact that he has had on our hockey program. The lessons and example that he provided will forever live on with Viking hockey.”

Demers arrived for the inaugural season of Augustana hockey after a successful 2022-23 season in the USHL as the associate head coach of the Fargo Force. While in Fargo, he helped coach the Force to a record-setting season of 40-14-4-4 and a chance at the Clark Cup. The Grafton, N.D., native played for the Force from 2008 to 2011, serving as the team captain in 2010-11.

A 2015 Air Force Academy graduate and team captain, Demers was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence in the classroom, community, character and competition. He earned the Jim Bowman Award his senior year as the team’s top scholar-athlete. Demers is tied for the school record with 156 consecutive games played and ranks fifth in points since the Falcons joined a conference in 1999 (48-78-126). A two-time academic all-conference selection, he ranks 24th in Air Force history in scoring and helped lead the Falcons to a regular-season and tournament title in 2012.

After graduating, Demers served on active duty as an acquisitions officer at Los Angeles AFB and as an ROTC instructor at North Dakota. While in California, he helped coach the Los Angeles Jr. Kings and California Patriots youth teams.

Demers served as a volunteer assistant coach with the Force for one season before being named assistant coach and scouting director in July 2019. Demers was promoted to associate head coach for the 2020-21 season.

Demers helped lead his high school to the state championship and also helped lead the Dakota Starz to the 16U Tier II USA Hockey national championship in 2008.

Funeral services will be held October 7 at 10 a.m. at the Grafton High School Gymnasium. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at the Grafton Lutheran Church. Friends may also call at the school for one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Grafton American Legion Post #41 and the US Air Force Honor Guard. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Oakwood, N.D.