Isaacson, who has ‘care for the student-athlete first and foremost,’ leaves MCLA bench, named new head women’s hockey coach at Saint Mary’s

Saint Mary’s has announced the hiring of Heath Isaacson as the new women’s hockey head coach.

Isaacson, who takes over for Chad Davis, who left for the Adrian head coaching job, comes to Saint Mary’s following an inaugural season as the head coach of the women’s hockey program at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and seven seasons as the head coach at Post.

“We are so excited to welcome Heath to the Cardinal family and back home to Minnesota,” said Saint Mary’s athletic director Brian Sisson in a statement. “His care for the student-athlete first and foremost, coupled with his vast and varied experience, maturity, and success in recruiting strong student-athletes of character stood out.”

As the previous coach at MCLA, Isaacson built an NCAA program from scratch where he recruited a full roster of players. In the inaugural season, Isaacson had three players with all-conference honors and three with CSC academic all-district honors.

Prior to his time at MCLA, Isaacson comprehensively built the foundation for the Post women’s hockey program. His 2019-20 Eagles team was his most successful regular season, winning 12 games and setting multiple school records. Off the ice, his athletes were victorious in the classroom with over 50 student athletes earning all-academic honors, along with the 2020 Post University valedictorian.

“We can’t wait for Heath to connect with our student-athletes, build on the great culture that exists, and help continue the successful upward trajectory of our women’s hockey program for a long time,” Sisson said.

“Thank you to athletic director Brian Sisson and the entire search committee for the opportunity to join the Saint Mary’s University staff as the head women’s hockey coach. I look forward to working with one of the top teams in the MIAC and returning back home to the state of Hockey,” Isaacson said. “I am excited to get to campus soon and begin building on the team’s success from last season.”

Isaacson was a graduate assistant for two years at New England College and later went to South Dakota State where his coaching career began. He was named ACHA women’s Division II national coach of the year twice for the women’s hockey team, a team that competed in three national tournaments. Additionally, Isaacson has held various roles with USA Hockey, including national camp head coach, intern, and district evaluator/coach.

Isaacson is a 2004 and 2006 graduate of South Dakota State where he was the starting goalie for the Jackrabbits ACHA men’s hockey team. After earning his bachelor’s degrees in mass communications and sociology, he received his master’s degree in sports and recreation management from New England College in 2015.

The Cokato, Minn., native will officially join the Cardinals on Oct. 7.