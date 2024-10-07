Denver collects 43 first-place votes, starts 2024-25 college hockey season as top team in Oct. 7 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

After being picked No. 1 in the USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Poll back on Sept. 23, defending national champion Denver earned 43 first-place votes this week to stay at the top spot in the poll.

Boston College is again No. 2, garnering six first-place votes, while Boston University stays No. 3, and Michigan State remains fourth. Minnesota is up one spot to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 7, 2024

North Dakota falls one place to No. 6, Cornell is up two spots to No. 7, also getting a first-place vote, Quinnipiac stays eighth, Wisconsin is up one to No. 9, and Michigan drops three spots to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Maine is up one to No. 11, Colorado College is down one to No. 12, Providence stays 13th, along with UMass at No. 14, Omaha at No. 15, St. Cloud State at No. 16, and Western Michigan at No. 17.

Northeastern moves up two to No. 18, Minnesota State enters the poll at No. 19, and Notre Dame is down one to sit 10th in the poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 20 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.