Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 4-6

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Sept. 23 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 4-6.

No. 1 Denver (2-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 1 Denver 6 at Alaska Anchorage 2

10/06/2024 – No. 1 Denver 4 at Alaska Anchorage 1

No. 2 Boston College (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 Boston University (1-0-0)

10/05/2024 – RV Holy Cross 2 at No. 3 Boston University 5

No. 4 Michigan State (2-0-0)

10/04/2024 – No. 4 Michigan State 2 at Lake Superior State 1 (OT)

10/05/2024 – No. 4 Michigan State 5 at Lake Superior State 1

No. 5 North Dakota (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – Augustana 4 at No. 5 North Dakota 1 (exhibition)

No. 6 Minnesota (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 6 Minnesota 5 at No. 16 St. Cloud State 1 (exhibition)

No. 7 Michigan (1-1-0)

10/04/2024 – RV Minnesota State 5 at No. 7 Michigan 2

10/05/2024 – RV Minnesota State 1 at No. 7 Michigan 4

No. 8 Quinnipiac (0-0-0)

10/06/2024 – No. 20 Northeastern 4 at No. 8 Quinnipiac 2 (exhibition)

No. 9 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 10 Wisconsin (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 10 Wisconsin 3 at No. 15 Omaha 2 (OT, exhibition)

No. 11 Colorado College (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – Briercrest* 0 at No. 11 Colorado College 8 (exhibition)

No. 12 Maine (1-0-0)

10/05/2024 – RV AIC 0 at No. 12 Maine 6

No. 13 Providence (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 13 Providence 4 at Union 1 (exhibition)

No. 14 Massachusetts (1-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 14 Massachusetts 5 at Bentley 4

10/06/2024 – Rensselaer 2 at No. 14 Massachusetts 1 (OT, exhibition)

No. 15 Omaha (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 10 Wisconsin 3 at No. 15 Omaha 2 (OT, exhibition)

No. 16 St. Cloud State (1-0-0)

10/05/2024 – No. 6 Minnesota 5 at No. 16 St. Cloud State 1 (exhibition)

10/06/2024 – No. 16 St. Cloud State 1 at RV St. Thomas 0

No. 17 Western Michigan (0-0-0)

10/05/2024 – USNTDP* 1 at No. 17 Western Michigan 4 (exhibition)

No. 18 Minnesota Duluth (0-1-0)

10/05/2024 – RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

10/06/2024 – Manitoba* 2 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 7 (exhibition)

No. 19 Notre Dame (0-0-0)

10/04/2024 – USNTDP* 2 at No. 19 Notre Dame 5 (exhibition)

No. 20 Arizona State (1-1-0)

10/04/2024 – No. 20 Arizona State 8 at Air Force 1

10/05/2024 – No. 20 Arizona State 3 at Air Force 4 (OT)

No. 20 Northeastern (0-0-0)

10/06/2024 – No. 20 Northeastern 4 at No. 8 Quinnipiac 2 (exhibition)

* = not eligible for poll

RV = Receiving Votes