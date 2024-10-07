Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review some news of the offseason and the first weekend of D-I men’s play.
In this episode:
- CHL eligibility may be approved as soon as this week
- What are the effects on college hockey, juniors if CHL players are added to the pool of recruits?
- Roster size impact of House vs. NCAA settlement
- First weekend of hockey includes Minnesota State split with Michigan, OT win for Stonehill
- Frozen Four sites, regionals in 2027 and 2028
- Impact of rule changes in first weekend of action
Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.
Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts