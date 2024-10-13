Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 11-12

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 7 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 11-12.

No. 1 Denver (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 2 Boston College (1-1-0)

10/11/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 3 at No. 4 Michigan State 0

10/12/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 3 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

No. 3 Boston University (2-0-0)

10/12/2024 – Union 1 at No. 3 Boston University 4

No. 4 Michigan State (3-1-0)

10/11/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 3 at No. 4 Michigan State 0

10/12/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 3 at No. 4 Michigan State 4

No. 5 Minnesota (1-1-0)

10/11/2024 – Air Force 1 vs No. 5 Minnesota 7 (IceBreaker, Las Vegas, Nev.)

10/12/2024 – No. 15 Omaha 2 vs No. 5 Minnesota 1 (OT, IceBreaker, Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 6 North Dakota (1-0-0)

10/12/2024 – No. 13 Providence 2 at No. 6 North Dakota 5 (US Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

No. 7 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 8 Quinnipiac (1-0-0)

10/12/2024 – RV Penn State 2 at No. 8 Quinnipiac 3

No. 9 Wisconsin (1-1-0)

10/11/2024 – Lindenwood 4 at No. 9 Wisconsin 2

10/12/2024 – Lindenwood 2 at No. 9 Wisconsin 3 (OT)

No. 10 Michigan (2-1-1)

10/11/2024 – No. 10 Michigan 4 at RV Arizona State 1

10/12/2024 – No. 10 Michigan 3 at RV Arizona State 3 (OT)

No. 11 Maine (1-0-0)

10/12/2024 – Army West Point 0 at No. 11 Maine 5

No. 12 Colorado College (2-0-0)

10/11/2024 – Northern Michigan 3 at No. 12 Colorado College 4 (OT)

10/12/2024 – Northern Michigan 1 at No. 12 Colorado College 6

No. 13 Providence (0-1-0)

10/12/2024 – No. 13 Providence 2 at No. 6 North Dakota 5 (US Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

No. 14 Massachusetts (2-1-0)

10/11/2024 – No. 14 Massachusetts 2 vs No. 15 Omaha 3 (OT, IceBreaker, Las Vegas, Nev.)

10/12/2024 – Air Force 1 vs No. 14 Massachusetts 5 (IceBreaker, Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 15 Omaha (2-0-0)

10/11/2024 – No. 14 Massachusetts 2 vs No. 15 Omaha 3 (OT, IceBreaker, Las Vegas, Nev.)

10/12/2024 – No. 15 Omaha 2 vs No. 5 Minnesota 1 (OT, IceBreaker, Las Vegas, Nev.)

No. 16 St. Cloud State (3-0-0)

10/11/2024 – RV Bemidji State 3 at No. 16 St. Cloud State 4

10/12/2024 – No. 16 St. Cloud State 3 at RV Bemidji State 2

No. 17 Western Michigan (2-0-0)

10/11/2024 – Ferris State 1 at No. 17 Western Michigan 4

10/12/2024 – No. 17 Western Michigan 5 at Ferris State 1

No. 18 Northeastern (1-0-0)

10/12/2024 – Stonehill 1 at No. 18 Northeastern 5

No. 19 Minnesota State (2-2-0)

10/11/2024 – Merrimack 1 at No. 19 Minnesota State 0

10/12/2024 – Merrimack 1 at No. 19 Minnesota State 4

No. 20 Notre Dame (2-0-0)

10/11/2024 – No. 20 Notre Dame 4 at RV St. Lawrence 1

10/12/2024 – No. 20 Notre Dame 5 at RV Clarkson 2

RV = Received Votes