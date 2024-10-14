Bauer takes over as Augsburg women’s hockey coach

Augsburg has promoted Elizabeth Bauer to be its women’s hockey coach.

Bauer, who was an assistant coach for the Auggies in the 2023-24 season, replaced Michelle McAteer in the head coaching role. McAteer left Augsburg after 14 seasons to become WCHA commissioner.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to take over as head coach for the women’s hockey program at Augsburg,” Bauer said in a news release. “I have had a wonderful mentor in Coach McAteer, who has helped build this program into what it is today, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her and what she has done here.”

A former player at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Bauer spent two seasons as girls hockey director for MAP Hockey, an elite offseason training center for hockey players in Minnesota. She also spent a year as a sports performance trainer and facility director at St. Croix Acceleration, a training center in Hudson, Wis., and was an assistant coach for the Team Wisconsin under-16 girls team.

“I have always known I wanted to be a head coach and am so grateful for this opportunity,” Bauer said.