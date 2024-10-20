Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 18-19

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Sept. 23 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 18-19.

No. 1 Denver (4-0-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 19 Northeastern 2 at No. 1 Denver 5

10/19/2024 – No. 19 Northeastern 2 at No. 1 Denver 5

No. 2 Boston College (2-1-0)

10/18/2024 – AIC 0 at No. 2 Boston College 5

10/19/2024 – U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team* 4 at No. 2 Boston College 8 (exhibition)

No. 3 Boston University (3-0-0)

10/18/2024 – RV Connecticut 2 at No. 3 Boston University 4

10/19/2024 – RV Harvard 2 at No. 3 Boston University 2 (OT, exhibition)

No. 4 Michigan State (3-1-0)

10/18/2024 – Windsor* 0 at No. 4 Michigan State 5 (exhibition)

No. 5 North Dakota (2-1-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 5 North Dakota 3 at No. 20 Minnesota State 2

10/19/2024 – No. 5 North Dakota 0 at No. 20 Minnesota State 3

No. 6 Minnesota (3-1-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 6 Minnesota 7 at RV Minnesota Duluth 5

10/19/2024 – No. 6 Minnesota 5 at RV Minnesota Duluth 1

No. 7 Quinnipiac (1-2-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 9 Maine 2

10/19/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 5 at No. 9 Maine 6 (OT)

No. 8 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 9 Maine (3-0-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 1 at No. 9 Maine 2

10/19/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 5 at No. 9 Maine 6 (OT)

No. 10 Michigan (3-2-1)

10/18/2024 – No. 13 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 10 Michigan 3

10/19/2024 – No. 13 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 10 Michigan 0

No. 11 Colorado College (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 12 Omaha (2-2-0)

10/18/2024 – Augustana 2 at No. 12 Omaha 1

10/19/2024 – Augustana 4 at No. 12 Omaha 0

No. 13 St. Cloud State (4-1-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 13 St. Cloud State 0 at No. 10 Michigan 3

10/19/2024 – No. 13 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 10 Michigan 0

No. 14 Providence (2-1-0)

10/18/2024 – RV Arizona State 1 at No. 14 Providence 4

10/19/2024 – RV Arizona State 1 at No. 14 Providence 2

No. 15 Massachusetts (3-2-0)

10/18/2024 – RV Sacred Heart 4 at No. 15 Massachusetts 3

10/19/2024 – No. 15 Massachusetts 6 at RV Sacred Heart 1

No. 16 Wisconsin (1-3-0)

10/18/2024 – RV Ohio State 2 at No. 16 Wisconsin 1 (OT)

10/19/2024 – RV Ohio State 2 at No. 16 Wisconsin 1

No. 17 Western Michigan (3-0-0)

10/17/2024 – Bowling Green 2 at No. 17 Western Michigan 6

No. 18 Notre Dame (3-1-0)

10/18/2024 – Alaska 1 at No. 18 Notre Dame 4

10/19/2024 – Alaska 1 at No. 18 Notre Dame 0

No. 19 Northeastern (1-2-0)

10/18/2024 – No. 19 Northeastern 2 at No. 1 Denver 5

10/19/2024 – No. 19 Northeastern 2 at No. 1 Denver 5

No. 20 Minnesota State (3-3-0)

10/18/2024 -No. 5 North Dakota 3 at No. 20 Minnesota State 2

10/19/2024 -No. 5 North Dakota 0 at No. 20 Minnesota State 3

* = Not eligible for poll

RV = Received Votes