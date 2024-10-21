With 48 first-place votes, Denver retains No. 1 spot in Oct. 21 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll; Minnesota, Cornell also garner first-place votes

Denver is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, picking up 48 of 50 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Boston College, Boston University and Michigan State are again all ranked two through four, respectively, while Minnesota, with a first-place vote, is up one to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Oct. 21, 2024

Maine leaps up three to sit sixth, North Dakota drops two places to No. 7, Cornell is again eighth and has the last first-place vote, Colorado College moves up two to No. 9, and Michigan holds steady at No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Quinnipiac falls out of the top 10, down four spots to No. 11, and Ohio State is the lone previously unranked team in the poll this week, coming in at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 22 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.