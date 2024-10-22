Longtime Canadian youth, junior coach Mandolidis takes job as assistant coach for Marian men’s hockey team

Alex Mandolidis has been named an assistant coach for the Marian men’s hockey team.

“I’m grateful to have worked with so many talented players and coaches over the last 15-plus years and help players advance to the next level ranging from the CJHL to the NHL,” said Mandolidis in a statement. “My wife and I look forward to being a part of the Marian family and community here in Fond du Lac.”

Mandolidis most recently served as the head coach and general manager for the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues. During his time in Manitoba, he also served as a head coach for Team Manitoba U16 and helped them to a gold medal at the 2023 WHL Cup. Mandolidis was also an assistant coach for Team Canada West at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge with that team also earning a gold medal.

Prior to his time in Manitoba, Mandolidis served as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team at Mount Royal University and the AJHL’s Calgary Mustangs. He also served as a head coach for the U18 AAA Calgary Northstars and Calgary Flames.

He has completed several coaching certification programs, including the Hockey Canada/National Coach Certification Program High-Performance II, USA Hockey Level 4, Hockey Alberta High-Performance I, and Hockey Canada’s U17 Program of Excellence Seminar.

Mandolidis has served as a head coach for several Alberta Cup teams and was a video and assistant coach for Team Alberta U16. At the 2019 Canada Winter Games, he helped lead Team Alberta to a bronze medal. He also served on the Mac’s U18 Hockey Tournament board.