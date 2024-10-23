Women’s Division I College Hockey: PWHL training camp rosters dominated by former NCAA players

The six teams of the PWHL recently announced their rosters for an upcoming preseason camp set to start November 12. In total, 175 women received invites.

Of the 175 invitees, all but 10 played collegiately in North America. There are 11 invitees who played collegiately with USports programs in Canada and 154 women that played collegiately in the NCAA.

In all, invitees represent seven USports universities and 33 different NCAA institutions. There are 22 players who played for more than one program and in the interest of ease and clarity, those players are counted as alumnae of both institutions.

The WCHA leads the conferences with 72 alumnae and Wisconsin leads the schools with 18 former player invited to camp.