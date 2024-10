Hockey East announced today that Vermont sophomore forward Mateo Dixon has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 17:36 of the first period on Oct. 25 against Providence.

On the play, Dixon was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

Dixon is ineligible to play Oct. 26 against the Friars and is able to return to the Catamounts lineup on Nov. 2 at UConn.