SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 2 Boston College rallies for dramatic win over No. 14 Western Michigan; No. 3 BU finds a split at No. 7 North Dakota; LIU knocks off No. 17 Notre Dame on the road

It was in no way easy, but No. 2 Boston College survived its single game against No. 14 Western Michigan, registering the game’s final four goals including Ryan Leonard’s game winner with 51.5 seconds remaining to overcome a 2-0 deficit and win 4-2 at BC’s Kelley Rink.

THE GAME WINNER FROM LEONARD!!

Leonard ended the game as the hero, not just scoring the game-winning goal late but tacking on an empty-net tally with 23.4 seconds remaining.

Western Michigan grabbed an early 2-0 lead on first-period goals by Owen Michaels and Robby Drazner.

The host Eagles struggled to find the net early and only cut into the lead with 3:33 remaining in the second period, when Andre Gasseau’s shot deflected off the leg of a Western Michigan defender and into the net.

Teddy Stiga evened the game at 1:00 of the third when he cut in from the right side and tucked the puck past goaltender Hampden Slykynsky (32 saves).

The game remained tied until Leonard’s give-and-go goal with Gabe Perreault in the game’s final minute.

Jacob Fowler earned the win for Boston College with 20 saves.

No. 3 Boston University 4, No. 7 North Dakota 3

A night after getting whitewashed at North Dakota, 7-2, No. 3 Boston University rebounded with a 4-2 victory over North Dakota in Grand Forks.

The Terriers scored twice on the power play, including Tom Willander’s eventual game winner with 3:52 remaining in regulation. Jack Harvey and Devin Kaplan (shorthanded) each registered a goal and an assist for the Terriers while Cameron Berg notched the same stat line for the Fighting Hawks.

Mattieu Caron earned the victory making 29 saves for Boston University.

LIU 5, No. 17 Notre Dame 2

Long Island University earned arguably its biggest program win on Saturday, scoring three second-period goals en route to a 5-2 victory over No. 17 Notre Dame.

It was the program’s third win over a nationally-ranked opponents having previously beaten Ohio State when the Buckeyes were ranked 12th and Alaska when they were ranked 20th.

On Saturday, five different Shark players recorded goals, including Chris Pappas who scored the eventual game-winner at 11:36 of the second.

Goaltender Noah Rupprecht stopped 25 saves to earn the victory in a game that LIU outshot the Fighting Irish, 42-27.

New Hampshire 3, No. 11 Quinnipiac 2

One night after getting waxed on the road, 8-2, by No. 11 Quinnipiac, New Hampshire responded with a 3-2 road victory behind goals by Cy Leclerc, Nick Ring and J.P. Turner.

J.P. Turner with his first goal of the season! Wildcats lead 3-1!

#BeTheRoar

The Wildcats never trailed in the game, taking a 2-0 lead through two on second-period goals by Leclerc and Ring.

Quinnipiac scored on the power play at 7:56 of the third when Travis Trealor scored, but UNH’s quick response, a Turner goal assisted by Leclerc, gave the Wildcats the edge they needed.