Misericordia men’s hockey team hires Swanson, Jatczak as assistant coaches on eve of inaugural 2024-25 season

Scott Swanson and Stan Jatczak have been named assistant hockey coaches at Misericordia.

The Cougars will begin their inaugural season of competition at Buffalo State on Nov. 1.

Swanson served as a team captain of the Springfield Pics junior hockey team and was a three-time team captain in five seasons at Norwich.

He led Norwich to two NEHC regular-season championships and two playoff championships while compiling a plus-45 rating in 102 career games. Swanson was named and NSCA All-American and received the NCAA Elite 90 Award while leading Norwich to a runner-up finish in the 2019 NCAA D-III tournament.

After graduation, Swanson spent the 2022-23 season playing semi-professional hockey in Åmål, Sweden, and has spent more than 10 years as a coach at former U.S. Olympian Steve Jensen’s Heartland Hockey Camps.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management with a focus in financial economics along with a minor on entrepreneurship.

Jatczak, a graduate of Trine, earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and his master’s in business administration.

He served as a team captain at Trine and went on to play three years of professional hockey in Germany and the Netherlands.

Jatczak previously served as a skill development coach for the Winnetka (Ill.) Warriors Hockey Club and the Paul Vincent Hockey School.