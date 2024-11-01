Former Northeastern director of men’s hockey operations Harlow returns to Huskies as new assistant coach

Matt Harlow has been named an assistant coach for the Northeastern men’s hockey team.

Harlow spent the past three seasons as the director of hockey operations for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, assisting with all aspects of hockey operations including player personnel, player movement, and player contracts while also handling the day-to-day operations of the club.

“Matt Harlow will be a tremendous addition to our program. He has a ton of passion to coach, develop, and recruit,” said Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe in a statement. “He is someone I’ve worked closely with in the past and knew this was the right fit for our program. We are all really excited to bring Matt back to Northeastern.”

Previously, Harlow served as the director of hockey operations at Northeastern from 2019 to 2021. Harlow helped guide the program to two winning seasons that included the program’s third straight Beanpot championship in Feb. 2020, and the program’s first Belpot championship.

Prior to coaching and scouting, Harlow played both collegiately and professionally. Harlow graduated from Brown in 2015, following a four-year playing career at the school. Over the course of 127 games at Brown, Harlow scored 36 points on 17 goals and 19 assists.

Following his NCAA career, Harlow played in 47 ECHL games spread across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with the Elmira Jackals, Manchester Monarchs, and Alaska Aces.