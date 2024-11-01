Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 team demographics

For the second straight season, there are 1119 women rostered by NCAA DI women’s hockey programs this season. Players represent 37 US states, 11 Canadian provinces and 18 different countries – 14 in Europe and 4 in Asia.

This data was collected by individually surveying the posted rosters of each NCAA DI team.

(view full visualization here)

The US is home to the majority of players in NEWHA and the WCHA, while the split between US and Canadian players is much closer to equal in the ECAC and Hockey East. American players makes up less than half the total of players in the AHA.

Minnesota leads the way with 202 players. Ontario is the top Canadian province with 209 women calling it home.

Of the 1119 women rostered this season, hail from. The top three states by number of skaters are Minnesota, Massachusetts (114) and New York (52). Minnesota-born players make up 18% of all NCAA players this season and are 49% of the women playing in the WCHA in 2024-25. Massachusetts-born players make up 31% of Hockey East players.

In all, women representing 37 states are currently playing NCAA DI hockey. NEWHA leads the way with 78% of their players hailing from the US, followed closely by the WCHA, with 72% of their players claiming America as their home.

(view full visualization here)

A full third of the women playing DI women’s hockey this season hail from Canada – 363 of the 1119 skaters. Players from 11 of the Canadian provinces and territories are taking the ice this season. The ECAC has the most players who call Canada home with 137 – that’s 44% of the women who play for ECAC teams.

(view full visualization here)

There are 75 players from countries outside North America, up 15 from last season. They make up 7% of the total players rostered this season. Eighteen countries are represented – three more than last season – with players from Poland, China and Slovenia joining D1 teams. Hockey East leads the way in total number of non-North American countries represented with 10, while the 21 non-North American players skating in the AHA are most among the conferences.