Denver’s Devine, Union’s Muthersbaugh, Augustana’s Kotai, Notre Dame’s Say take home monthly HCA accolades

The first Hockey Commissioners Association monthly awards for men’s hockey have been announced for the month of October.

Denver senior forward Jack Devine is the player of the month, Union freshman forward Ben Muthersbaugh is rookie of the month, and Augustana sophomore Josh Kotai and Notre Dame junior Owen Say are co-goaltenders of the month.

Devine led the nation in scoring for the month of October. In six games, he had a line of 1-13-14, good for 2.33 PPG. He was a major reason that the Pioneers are off to a 6-0-0 start. He recorded multiple points in five of six games and now has 120 career points.

The top first-year player in the NCAA in October, Muthersbaugh was 6-7-13 in seven games. His six goals tie him for most among all NCAA players.

Kotai posted a 3-2-0 record, going 2-1 vs. nationally ranked schools. His numbers: a save percentage of .950 and a GAA of 1.63, while facing an average of 32 shots per game.

Say, a transfer from Mercyhurst, went 3-0-0 with eye-popping stats of .969 and 1.00 for the Irish.