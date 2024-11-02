September-October HCA women’s college hockey awards go to Wisconsin’s O’Brien, Harvey, St. Cloud State’s Kyrkkö, Sacred Heart’s Greene

The first Hockey Commissioners Association monthly awards for women’s hockey have been announced for the combined months of September and October.

Wisconsin graduate forward Casey O’Brien and junior defenseman Caroline Harvey are co-players of the month, St. Cloud State freshman goalie Emila Kyrkkö is rookie of the month, and Sacred Heart senior goaltender Carly Greene is goalie of the month.

O’Brien led the NCAA with 7-17-24 and blueliner Harvey paired a plus-14 rating with a line of 5-14-19. Together, they helped the Badgers to a perfect 10-0-0 start.

Kyrkkö led the WCHA in GAA (0.97) and save percentage (.962) while facing multiple nationally ranked opponents.

In three complete games, Greene saw an average of 38 shots per game and emerged 3-0-0 with a 0.95 GAA and a save percentage of .975.