Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 1-2

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 28 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 1-2.

No. 1 Denver (8-0-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 1 Denver 6 at Yale 0

11/02/2024 – No. 1 Denver 5 at Yale 1

No. 2 Boston College (5-1-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

11/02/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 2 at No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

No. 3 Michigan State (5-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 Minnesota (7-1-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 18 Penn State 1 at No. 4 Minnesota 3

11/02/2024 – No. 18 Penn State 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 1

No. 5 Boston University (4-3-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 11 Michigan 5 at No. 5 Boston University 1

11/02/2024 – No. 11 Michigan 5 at No. 5 Boston University 4 (OT)

No. 6 North Dakota (3-4-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 1 at No. 9 Cornell 4

11/02/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 3 at No. 9 Cornell 5

No. 7 Maine (6-0-1)

11/01/2024 – Merrimack 0 at No. 7 Maine 5

11/02/2024 – Merrimack 0 at No. 7 Maine 6

No. 8 Colorado College (6-0-0)

11/01/2024 – Air Force 2 at No. 8 Colorado College 3 (OT)

11/02/2024 – No. 8 Colorado College 6 at Air Force 1

No. 9 Cornell (2-0-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 1 at No. 9 Cornell 4

11/02/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 3 at No. 9 Cornell 5

No. 10 St. Cloud State (6-3-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

11/02/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 2 at No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

No. 11 Michigan (5-2-1)

11/01/2024 – No. 11 Michigan 5 at No. 5 Boston University 1

11/02/2024 – No. 11 Michigan 5 at No. 5 Boston University 4 (OT)

No. 12 Providence (5-1-1)

11/01/2024 – RV New Hampshire 3 at No. 12 Providence 6

11/02/2024 – No. 12 Providence 3 at RV New Hampshire 0

No. 13 Western Michigan (3-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 14 Quinnipiac (3-3-0)

11/02/2024 – No. 14 Quinnipiac 3 at RV Holy Cross 0

No. 15 Ohio State (7-0-1)

11/01/2024 – Lake Superior State 3 at No. 15 Ohio State 9

11/02/2024 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 15 Ohio State 6

No. 16 Minnesota State (6-4-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 16 Minnesota State 0 at RV Bemidji State 1

11/02/2024 – No. 16 Minnesota State 2 at RV Bemidji State 1

No. 17 Massachusetts (4-3-1)

11/02/2024 – No. 17 Massachusetts 4 at AIC 3

No. 18 Penn State (4-3-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 18 Penn State 1 at No. 4 Minnesota 3

11/02/2024 – No. 18 Penn State 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 1

No. 19 Notre Dame (5-3-0)

11/01/2024 – RV Wisconsin 2 at No. 19 Notre Dame 3 (OT)

11/02/2024 – RV Wisconsin 2 at No. 19 Notre Dame 1

No. 20 UMass Lowell (5-1-0)

11/01/2024 – No. 20 UMass Lowell 5 at RV Holy Cross 4 (OT)

