Denver collects 48 first-place votes, retains No. 1 spot in Nov. 4 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Denver is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, garnering 48 of 50 first-place votes this week.

Boston College stays No. 2, Minnesota, with a first-place vote, is up one spot to No. 3, Michigan State falls one to No. 4, and Maine moves up two places to sit fifth in this week’s poll.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 4, 2024

Cornell picks up a first-place vote and moves up three to No. 6, Michigan is up four to No. 7, Colorado College remains eighth, Boston University tumbles four spots to No. 9, and North Dakota also drops four spots to sit 10th in this week’s rankings.

St. Cloud State falls out of the top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 12.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 16 other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.