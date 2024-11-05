Former Wesleyan men’s hockey coach ‘Duke’ Snyder passes away at 80

David “Duke” Snyder, adjunct professor of Physical Education, Emeritus, and former coach of men’s hockey at Wesleyan, passed away on October 25, 2024, at the age of 80.

Snyder completed his BA at St. Lawrence, where he lettered in both hockey and baseball. He arrived at Wesleyan in 1970 as the arena director and assistant men’s hockey coach, and the following year, he took over as the head coach for the team’s first season at the varsity level.

Over the next 32 years, he led the men’s hockey team to 270 wins and a Little Three title.

Snyder had a significant impact on hockey at Wesleyan and on the sport as a whole. Wesleyan’s hockey rink, the former Wesleyan Arena, was officially renamed in 2004 as the Spurrier-Snyder Rink in honor of the contributions of Duke Snyder and his predecessor, Wesleyan’s club hockey coach William Spurrier. Snyder was named NESCAC coach of the year in 2000 and in 2023, received the John “Snooks” Kelley Founders Award from the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) which recognizes those who have contributed to the overall growth and development of the sport of ice hockey in the United States.

In addition to his role with hockey, Snyder made other significant contributions at Wesleyan, including acting as the arena director, serving as the assistant baseball coach, assistant men’s crew coach, head varsity golf coach, and serving for six seasons as the head softball coach. Duke was also instrumental in the development of the women’s hockey program at Wesleyan.

“A very popular and supportive coach, he was highly respected by his players and his colleagues in the coaching profession,” recalled John Biddiscombe, adjunct professor emeritus of physical education. “Students sought out his class offerings because of his engaging teaching style and expert instruction.”

“Duke was a wonderful person who had an engaging way about him,” added Chris Potter, adjunct professor emeritus of physical education and head coach of the Wesleyan men’s hockey team. “He had a tremendous impact on so many people and he optimized what coaching is all about. Winning and losing is part of it, but for Duke the development of young people was his passion.”

Snyder is survived by his wife, Diane, their children, Kristen Snyder Vogel (John) and Todd Snyder (Linda), grandchildren Sarah and Annie Vogel and Caroline and Luke Snyder, his sister, Mary Beth Snyder O’Brien (Tim) and a large extended family. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Wesleyan’s Memorial Chapel, followed by a reception at the Spurrier-Snyder Rink.

Memorial contributions may be made to support ice hockey at Wesleyan University. Gifts may be made online (please choose designation “Other” and note “In Memory of David ‘Duke’ Snyder-Women’s Hockey or Men’s Hockey”), or by mailing a check to Wesleyan University, Office of Advancement, 55 High Street, Middletown, CT 06457, and noting “Snyder/Men’s or Women’s Hockey” in the memo line.